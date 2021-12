18 people have complained about mild allergic reactions and even hospitalization after consuming cannabis in Michigan's largest cannabis recall valued at $230 Million dollars. In the recall, the (MRA) Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency warned that people with weakened or compromised immune systems are at high risk for health-related issues when consuming tainted marijuana products. Details will point to when the product was sold, and the MRA has released a recent statement on the matter.

