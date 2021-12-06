ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exxon Mobil to achieve net zero GHG emissions in Permian operations by 2030

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from operated assets in...

