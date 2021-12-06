Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) and Logitrans Enter Strategic Collaboration to Build Autonomous Pallet Jacks
New solutions will combine MiR’s autonomous mobile robot (AMR) navigation and software expertise with Logitrans’ decades of material handling knowledge to fill the gap in ground-to-ground pallet movement. ODENSE/RIBE, Denmark—December 6, 2021—Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) market leader Mobile Industrial Robots A/S (MiR) and a major material handling equipment manufacturer,...www.roboticstomorrow.com
Comments / 0