NAI James E. Hanson said Wednesday that it negotiated a 19,600-square-foot industrial lease in South Hackensack. Located at 208 Huyler St., the asset is a single-story building in a highly accessible location between Interstate 80 and Route 46. The building features 18-foot ceilings, 1,200 square feet of office space, two drive-in doors and one tailgate as well as 20 parking spaces. Aiming to capitalize on the strong demand for modern industrial space in the South Hackensack market, the building’s owner recently began a substantial capital improvement plan at the property. Completed upgrades include new LED lighting, HVAC and overhead doors. The building’s bathrooms and office areas are also currently being renovated.

SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO