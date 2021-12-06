Moscow, Delhi sign deal to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in India

At least 14 tribal civilians and one security personnel were mistakenly killed when Indian forces opened indiscriminate fire in the remote northeastern state of Nagaland, government and military officials said on Sunday. India's Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "anguished" at the news of civilians being killed in the...
New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Praising the courage and bravery showed by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang LA against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten.""On November 18, when I went to Rezang LA, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.
MUMBAI (ICIS)–Russia’s state-owned energy firm Rosneft will supply nearly 2m tonnes of crude oil to Indian Oil Co (IOC) next year. This is among the 28 investment pacts signed between Russia and India on 6 December which also include deals in the petrochemical, gas and fertilizer sectors. Under the Rosneft-IOC...
A woman stuck at India and Pakistan’s Attari-Wagah frontier for more than two months has named her newborn “Border” to mark her family’s struggle to cross the boundary due to issues with their paperwork.Nimbu Bai and her husband Bala Ram, Hindus from Pakistan, are among the hundreds of travellers who had arrived in India last year before Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were implemented.The couple had travelled for pilgrimage trips to northern India’s Haridwar, which sits on the River Ganges, and the western state of Rajasthan. Though travel is tightly restricted between India and Pakistan and they share almost no direct flights,...
NEW DELHI (AP) — A top elected official in India’s northeast region called on Monday for the withdrawal of emergency powers granted to Indian troops, a day after soldiers killed over a dozen civilians, sparking violent protests in the troubled state. India’s remote northeast region — which includes eight states...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India and Russia signed 28 investment pacts on Monday, including deals on steel, shipbuilding, coal and energy, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. India has also begun to receive S-400 missiles from Russia this month, Shringla said, adding that supplies would continue. (Reporting by Neha...
New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The first 22 Ministerial Dialogue began between the Russian and Indian ministers at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here on Monday. The dialogue is expected to focus on "political and defence issues of mutual interest". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are...
New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): India and Russia on Monday discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, especially the security situation and its implications in the region, as they condemned the cross-border movement of terrorists and inked a deal for joint production of over six lakh AK-203 rifles in Uttar Pradesh.
Neighborhoods in Delhi are witnessing a transition in the social fabric as well as housing typologies and their architecture in the face of rising population and rapid urbanization. The former trend of spaced out single family dwelling units has now been replaced by multifamily apartment units. These are predominantly executed through the profit driven ‘developer model’ that emphasizes on maximization of built area and provision of a generic template of amenities. This one-size-fits-all approach often leads to mass production of banal masonry boxes comprising of repetitive plans and facades, mostly devoid of context and disconnected from their respective neighborhoods. Such a pattern contributes to a static, one-dimensional representation of contemporary architecture vocabulary in the city wherein flamboyance is perceived as an index of determining the value of apartments while functionality and user sensitivity are often discounted.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state, the air force said. It said in a tweet that the helicopter “met with a tragic accident.” The dead included Rawat’s wife. The air force said one officer, Group Capt. […]
An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were...
Thousands of Indian farmers have suspended a year-long protest after the government withdrew contentious farm laws and set up a committee to consider their other demands, including guaranteed prices for key crops and the withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters
An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, General Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were killed in the...
The body of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, one day after he and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash near a military academy. "The last rites of the Chief of Defence Staff will be performed with full military honours," defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Indian farmers on Thursday, ended more than a year of protests related to a set of laws introduced last September, meant to overhaul and modernize the country's farming industry. The decision to stop the protest came after the government also agreed to listen to demands including...
The Delhi-National Capital Region is all set to receive its second international airport. Jewar International Airport is now three years away from completion and will have the capacity to serve 70 million passengers at full capacity. We take a look at this upcoming airport and who it will serve. Coming...
Either the U.S. and NATO provide us with "legal guarantees" that Ukraine will never join NATO or become a base for weapons that can threaten Russia — or we will go in and guarantee it ourselves. This is the message Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending, backed by the 100,000...
JOE Biden was seen waving at Vladimir Putin and forgot to turn on his mic during the high stakes call as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms. The two-hour meeting between the two leaders comes after Moscow ramped up its wargames in recent weeks, sparking fears of a destabilizing conflict in Eastern Europe.
Comments / 0