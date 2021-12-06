ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, Delhi sign deal to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in India

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow and New Delhi signed a deal on Monday that...

114 jawans killed 1,200 Chinese soldiers in battle of Rezang LA, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Praising the courage and bravery showed by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang LA against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten.""On November 18, when I went to Rezang LA, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.
MILITARY
India, Russia sign oil supply deal; eye petrochemical, gas projects

MUMBAI (ICIS)–Russia’s state-owned energy firm Rosneft will supply nearly 2m tonnes of crude oil to Indian Oil Co (IOC) next year. This is among the 28 investment pacts signed between Russia and India on 6 December which also include deals in the petrochemical, gas and fertilizer sectors. Under the Rosneft-IOC...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Narendra Modi
Woman gives birth while stranded for months at India-Pakistan frontier, names newborn boy Border

A woman stuck at India and Pakistan’s Attari-Wagah frontier for more than two months has named her newborn “Border” to mark her family’s struggle to cross the boundary due to issues with their paperwork.Nimbu Bai and her husband Bala Ram, Hindus from Pakistan, are among the hundreds of travellers who had arrived in India last year before Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were implemented.The couple had travelled for pilgrimage trips to northern India’s Haridwar, which sits on the River Ganges, and the western state of Rajasthan. Though travel is tightly restricted between India and Pakistan and they share almost no direct flights,...
INDIA
Top official in northeast India wants army powers removed

NEW DELHI (AP) — A top elected official in India’s northeast region called on Monday for the withdrawal of emergency powers granted to Indian troops, a day after soldiers killed over a dozen civilians, sparking violent protests in the troubled state. India’s remote northeast region — which includes eight states...
POLITICS
India, Russia sign 28 investment deals -foreign secy

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India and Russia signed 28 investment pacts on Monday, including deals on steel, shipbuilding, coal and energy, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. India has also begun to receive S-400 missiles from Russia this month, Shringla said, adding that supplies would continue. (Reporting by Neha...
ECONOMY
India, Russia 22 ministerial dialogue begins in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The first 22 Ministerial Dialogue began between the Russian and Indian ministers at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here on Monday. The dialogue is expected to focus on "political and defence issues of mutual interest". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are...
POLITICS
#Assault Rifles#New Delhi#Reuters#Russian
Off Grid House by UnBox Design in Delhi, India

Neighborhoods in Delhi are witnessing a transition in the social fabric as well as housing typologies and their architecture in the face of rising population and rapid urbanization. The former trend of spaced out single family dwelling units has now been replaced by multifamily apartment units. These are predominantly executed through the profit driven ‘developer model’ that emphasizes on maximization of built area and provision of a generic template of amenities. This one-size-fits-all approach often leads to mass production of banal masonry boxes comprising of repetitive plans and facades, mostly devoid of context and disconnected from their respective neighborhoods. Such a pattern contributes to a static, one-dimensional representation of contemporary architecture vocabulary in the city wherein flamboyance is perceived as an index of determining the value of apartments while functionality and user sensitivity are often discounted.
VISUAL ART
No SOS before chopper crash killed Indian military chief

An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
India
New Delhi, IN
Russia
Bipin Rawat death: No SOS call before helicopter carrying Indian military chief crashed

An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, General Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were killed in the...
INDIA
India defence chief's body arrives in Delhi after helicopter crash

The body of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, one day after he and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash near a military academy. "The last rites of the Chief of Defence Staff will be performed with full military honours," defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament. 
INDIA
Jewar Airport: The New Airport For Delhi, India

The Delhi-National Capital Region is all set to receive its second international airport. Jewar International Airport is now three years away from completion and will have the capacity to serve 70 million passengers at full capacity. We take a look at this upcoming airport and who it will serve. Coming...
WORLD
Putin to Biden: Finlandize Ukraine, or We Will

Either the U.S. and NATO provide us with "legal guarantees" that Ukraine will never join NATO or become a base for weapons that can threaten Russia — or we will go in and guarantee it ourselves. This is the message Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending, backed by the 100,000...
POLITICS

