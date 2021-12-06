Moscow, Delhi sign deal to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in India

Neighborhoods in Delhi are witnessing a transition in the social fabric as well as housing typologies and their architecture in the face of rising population and rapid urbanization. The former trend of spaced out single family dwelling units has now been replaced by multifamily apartment units. These are predominantly executed through the profit driven ‘developer model’ that emphasizes on maximization of built area and provision of a generic template of amenities. This one-size-fits-all approach often leads to mass production of banal masonry boxes comprising of repetitive plans and facades, mostly devoid of context and disconnected from their respective neighborhoods. Such a pattern contributes to a static, one-dimensional representation of contemporary architecture vocabulary in the city wherein flamboyance is perceived as an index of determining the value of apartments while functionality and user sensitivity are often discounted.

