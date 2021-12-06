Norway to tighten COVID restrictions, health minister says

All international travel restrictions could end “very soon”, the health secretary has said.In a little-noticed response to a question from a Midlands opposition MP, Sajid Javid made clear it was likely, as omicron becomes dominant, restrictions such as testing and self-isolation would no longer be needed. Over the past two weeks the UK has revived the “red list” and hotel quarantine for arrivals from 11 African countries, introduced mandatory self-isolation for all incoming travellers until they get a negative PCR test result and brought back pre-departure tests.Tahir Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green for Labour, asked Sajid Javid...

TRAVEL ・ 5 HOURS AGO