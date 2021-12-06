Man with 'wooden daggers' threatens to kill woman on Manhattan subway train: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man wielding “wooden daggers” threatened to kill a woman aboard a subway train in Manhattan last week, police said Monday as they released surveillance images of a suspect.

The 46-year-old victim was riding a southbound 4 train near the Lexington Avenue/59th Street station on the Upper East Side around 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 29 when the man made anti-white statements to her, according to police.

The man then brandished wooden daggers and threatened to kill her, police said.

The NYPD said its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Photos from police appear to show the suspect sitting on the floor of the subway train with two sharp pieces of wood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.