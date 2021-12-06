ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Line of Duty writer ‘rejects’ Boris Johnson’s police officer ‘audition’

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdnHP_0dFInw1s00

Given the number of costumes Boris Johnson has been papped in, it was only a matter of time before he dressed up as a police officer.

But sadly for the prime minister, he’s one bent copper who wouldn’t make it into Chief Constable Philip Osborne’s force as part of the Line of Duty cast.

The writer of the hit police show, Jed Mercurio retweeted one of the pictures of Johnson clad in police garb along with the message: “Thank you for submitting your audition for the next series of #LineofDuty but we’re looking for a character with at least one redeeming moral principle and a performance that places even just a scintilla of doubt in the audience’s mind that he might not be totally bent.”

Oof. That’s potentially the most sophisticated shade we’ve seen all year.

Pictures of Johnson in a police officer costume circulated around the internet this morning after he joined an early morning Merseyside Police raid as part of a crackdown on county lines drug deals.

Despite looking the part, he sadly won’t be bagging a part in the UK’s most-watched TV drama of the century.

People loved Mercurio’s shade towards the prime minister and responded with jokes and memes:

The remark was also hailed as “tweet of the year” by some:

However some picked up on how Mercurio said “the next series”, exciting fans of the show:

Given Johnson is no stranger to having the c-word thrown in his direction, he could be an asset to the show’s AC-12’s (Anti-Corruption Unit 12)...

As a common derogatory term for copper is “pig”, we have a feeling Boris would very much enjoy being part of a gammon garrison due to his admiration of Peppa Pig.

