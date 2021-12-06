ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Proposed ban on hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland divides opinion at Stormont

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYtVK_0dFInWH600

A proposed Bill to ban hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland has divided opinion in the Stormont Assembly.

The region remains the only part of the UK where hunting wild mammals with dogs is still permitted.

A private members’ Bill brought by Alliance MLA John Blair aims to bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK.

However, the Countryside Alliance has urged MLAs to vote against the Bill, describing it as “very clumsily cobbled together with absolutely no regard or thought for its wider implication”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30y8Ot_0dFInWH600

Opening the debate on the second stage of the Bill, Mr Blair described hunting with dogs as a “cruel and unnecessary sport that causes immeasurable suffering to both the hunted animals and the hunting dogs”.

“It is my intention in bringing forward my Private Members Bill to reform legislation of hunting wild mammals with dogs in Northern Ireland to bring our legislation in line with that in England Scotland and Wales, where the practice has been illegal for nearly 20 years,” he said.

“The Bill is not intended in any way to restrict traditional country sports such as shooting, using gun dogs or angling. The Bill maintains appropriate balance by exempting hunting from the ban in certain circumstances including avoiding damage to livestock, crops or property, and causing damage to the biological diversity of an area.

“We have an historic opportunity to make a significant difference. A real opportunity here for Northern Ireland not only to catch up with the rest of the UK but to lead the way in ensuring full robust protection for animals persecuted for sport and for human enjoyment.”

Chairman of the Stormont Agriculture Committee Declan McAleer said the committee has not yet agreed a stance on the Bill.

He said if it passes its second stage, the committee will engage with all matters raised, such as the proposed penalties and potential loopholes.

He said his party (Sinn Fein) do not agree with a ban on hunting, but that there are elements of the Bill which it does agree with.

“Legislation as it currently stands, we feel is unworkable and would require significant additional time in the committee to rectify it and that’s time we currently don’t have given the challenges of other legislation such as both of the climate change bills,” says Mr McAleer.

“I have no doubt that this issue will be revisited in the next mandate when appropriate time can be set aside to examine the issue in a round and to work alongside stakeholders to see what legislative changes are needed, if any.”

DUP MLA William Irwin opposed the Bill, describing it as “bad legislation”.

He said he has received “hundreds of pieces of correspondence from people who are deeply concerned by this poorly thought-out bill”.

“Practically every dog owner in the country whose dog may at some point chase a wild animal could indeed be committing an offence if this poorly thought out and ill-advised law were actually to come into force,” he told MLAs.

He added the Bill, if passed, would create an “absolute legislative nightmare” and a “significant resource implication for the PSNI”.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots indicated he would not be supporting the Bill.

Mr Poots contended foxes are a threat to some ground-nesting birds such as red grouse and hen harriers.

“If we’re serious about biodiversity, then we need to have management tools and we need to be very cautious about removing management tools,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“I’m not sure it is a particularly well written Bill so I can’t support it on that basis. Personally I don’t hunt, I don’t particularly like hunting but I can’t support this particular Bill because I think that it isn’t well thought through. It might be well meaning but not well thought through and has damaging consequences if it came into force.”

Hunting with dogs has been banned in England, Scotland, and Wales since the early 2000s.

The Bill gained significant support during a public consultation with nearly 80% of the 18,000 respondents in favour of a ban.

It is understood to be the largest consultation response in Stormont’s history.

It has been backed by the Northern Ireland animal welfare charity, the USPCA.

Chief executive Brendan Mullan said the charity has been “greatly encouraged” by the momentum around this Bill.

“There is a real opportunity here for the Assembly to put on record their commitment to enhancing animal welfare standards, and specifically on this occasion, introducing legislation which has been in place in other regions for nearly 20 years,” he said.

But Gary McCartney, director of Countryside Alliance Ireland, which opposes the Bill, contended that it could “potentially criminalise every dog owner in Northern Ireland” and “also represents an attack on the rural way of life”.

“Anyone whose dog chases a rabbit or squirrel, for example, whilst they are simply out for a walk in the park, partaking in country pursuits, checking their livestock or engaged in any other activity will be committing a criminal offence,” he said.

“We are continuing to urge MLAs to oppose this Bill.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Illegal casinos are "rife" in Northern Ireland, bookmakers claim

Illegal casinos are "rife" in Northern Ireland, two leading bookmakers have claimed. They told a Stormont committee that in some cases legal bingo and gaming premises are converted into illegal operations at night. Theses illegal premises have the opportunity to place much higher stakes, the committee heard. Bookmaker Gary Toal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Poots
Travel Weekly

Northern Ireland: Land of the Giants

Reawaken your clients’ spirit of adventure this winter with Northern Ireland’s vibrant cities and natural wonders. For adventures close to home, a trip to Northern Ireland is a small step to a land with a giant spirit. With travel from Great Britain both quick and easy either by ferry or a short direct flight, it’s ideal for a memorable, invigorating break to reawaken your clients’ spirit of adventure.
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

Bridge linking Scotland and Northern Ireland ‘would cost £335bn’

A report found the cost of the link backed by Boris Johnson would be ‘impossible to justify’. A bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland would cost hundreds of billions of pounds, according to research commissioned by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister has previously talked up the creation of...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Brexit: UK and EU to meet for more Northern Ireland Protocol talks

The UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost and his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič will meet again later. They will assess whether any progress has been made in negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol. It comes as the president of Northern Ireland's Chamber of Commerce said there must be greater focus on...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Northern Ireland Assembly#Stormont#Uk#The Stormont Assembly#The Countryside Alliance#Private
BBC

Rising living costs 'crippling people in Northern Ireland'

Rising living costs are financially, emotionally and physically "crippling" people in Northern Ireland, according to a local community worker. The increasing cost of household bills, fuel and childcare, along with the uncertainty and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, have hit many families hard. Low-paid workers, in particular, are facing "a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Simone Magill hits four as Northern Ireland hammer North Macedonia

Simone Magill scored four times to help Northern Ireland record an impressive 11-0 win away to North Macedonia in their Women’s World Cup qualifier on Thursday, after which manager Kenny Shiels dedicated the victory to the late George Best.The visiting side were able to better England’s result of 8-0 against the same opponent in Group D to boost their hopes of reaching the tournament in 2023.Rachel Furness got the ball rolling after four minutes and would go on to score a hat-trick but Everton ace Magill was able to overshadow the Liverpool midfielder by grabbing four goals.🎥 'That was for...
SPORTS
The Independent

UK travel rules tightened as Covid omicron cases rise

All international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant, the government has announced.The move comes amid growing concern about the newly detected strain of coronavirus, which is believed to be more contagious than previous variants such as delta.From 4am on Tuesday, any traveller aged 12 or over, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within two days of arrival in the UK.From Monday, Nigeria will be added to the red...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid certification scheme begins in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s Covid certification system has come into effect, Health Minister Robin Swann has confirmed.The scheme will see people asked for proof of vaccination or a negative test result to gain entry to some venues.Last week, Mr Swann announced that unlicensed premises such as cafes and coffee shops will be exempt from the rule at this stage.There will also be no enforcement of the regulations, through fines for non-compliance, until December 13.DoH can confirm that Covid certification regulations will now be made and commenced today, rather than being laid in draft form only.Premises covered by the regulations will be required...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
newschain

Brexit: Gaps between UK and EU on Northern Ireland remain ‘significant’

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has said a “significant” gap remains between the UK and the European Union after talks aimed at resolving issues surrounding Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements ended in disappointment. The Tory peer repeated a threat to unilaterally scrap some of the rules governing trade after no breakthroughs were...
EUROPE
The Independent

Vaccination programme passes 90% landmark in Northern Ireland

Nine out of 10 adults in Northern Ireland have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccination, the Department of Health has said. In total, 3,068,005 jabs have been delivered since the vaccination programme began just under a year ago. In addition, the number of booster jabs given out has passed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

RAF innovation node set up in Northern Ireland

It will aim to grow the supply chain in the region. The RAF has announced the establishment of an innovation base in Northern Ireland. The RAF Regional Innovation Node will be based in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter and will act as a conduit for academia and business to engage in research and development into the broader service with a view to growing the supply chain in the region.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Work from home again: UK tightens rules amid omicron spread

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter restrictions Wednesday to stem the spread of the omicron variant, urging people in England to again work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes for entrance into nightclubs and large events. Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures to prevent a spike of hospitalizations and deaths as the new coronavirus variant spreads rapidly in the community. “It has become increasingly clear that omicron is growing much faster than the previous delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world,” he said in a press conference. “Most worryingly, there is evidence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Call for formal process to disband paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland

A formal process aimed at the disbanding of paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland has been urged.The Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) made the call as it noted the continuing existence of paramilitary structures and repeated its warning that paramilitarism remains a “clear and present danger”.The monitoring body, set up in the 2015 Fresh Start Agreement, noted the disbandment of the groups “has to involve voluntary action … and therefore their co-operation”.“We propose that a dedicated, formal process of engagement with an end goal of disbandment be taken forward,” the four commissioners – John McBurney, Tim O’Connor, Monica McWilliams and Mitchell Reiss...
SOCIETY
SFGate

Police get complaints over U.K. leader's festive parties

LONDON (AP) — Britain's opposition Labour Party has raised complaints to police about Christmas parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff in his office last year in breach of coronavirus restrictions. The reports surfaced as many in the U.K. and elsewhere are increasingly concerned about festive parties and socializing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Paramilitaries remain 'clear and present danger' in Northern Ireland

Paramilitaries remain "a clear and present danger" in Northern Ireland, a report on their activities has found. Street disorder linked to Brexit has led to speculation about a resurgence of activity, says the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) report. The report calls for a new body to be set up to...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

370K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy