Video Warns How Playground Slide's Shape Can Turn It From Fun To Dangerous

By Dave Basner
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Playgrounds are supposed to be a safe place where kids can have fun, however sometimes the parks' equipment can still be pretty dangerous for children. Sure many injuries come from not using things in the proper way - jumping off a swing while it's mid-air or climbing on top of the monkey bars instead of hanging from them - but even when used properly, some structures still can be cause serious problems. While certain slides get full of static electricity or heat from the sun, others are just built wrong.

One such piece has been spotlighted by the Twitter account @CrappyDesigned , which, not surprisingly, points out things in the world that were not crafted in the smartest way. The tweet shows a video of a child going down a long, red slide. Rather than the slide going straight down, it has small zigs and zags at the top of it, and bigger ones towards the bottom.

Anyone with a slight understanding of physics can likely figure out what might happen to a child as they build up speed heading down the incline and then hit the more angular portions. The clip shows what occurred to one unfortunate child.

The child was likely okay after their traumatic slide, but probably won't be going down it again. No word on where the slide is located or if local authorities plan to remove it.

