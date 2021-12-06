ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains Tonight, Tuesday

By Doug Randall
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains in Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement...

kowb1290.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOWB AM 1290

NWS Cheyenne: Winter Storm Could Bring Up to 10 Inches of Snow

Widespread snowfall is expected across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the heaviest rates will be Thursday evening into Friday morning as snow spreads east into the Nebraska Panhandle. Accumulations greater than 4 inches to upwards of locally...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

NWS Cheyenne: Heavy Snow Possible Late Tonight-Friday Morning

Much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see heavy snow late tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says snow is expected to start falling in the mountains late tonight, spread to the lower elevations in Carbon and Albany counties Thursday morning, and then reach the plains Thursday afternoon.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rawlins, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Strong Winds Blast SE Wyoming Highways, Prompting Restrictions

Significant parts of Interstates 80 and 25 were closed to light, high profile vehicles as 0f 9 am Sunday because of winds reaching in excess of 70 miles per hour. The National Weather Service says winds of 80 mph are possible in some areas on Sunday. The National Weather Service defines wind speeds of 74 mph or more as 'hurricane force."
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Winds of 80 MPH Possible In SE Wyoming This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of winds reaching speeds of 80 mph in some areas of southeast Wyoming this weekend. High Wind Warnings are in effect across Southeast Wyoming with High Wind Watches expanding across more of northern Nebraska Panhandle Sunday this morning update. Sustained winds and wind gusts will increase through the morning hours and ramp up this evening, overnight into Sunday Morning. Winds will be 35-45 with gusts to 60-70 mph. Brief gusts over 80 MPH are also possible in isolated wind gap, wind prone and ridge top areas. Peak windy period will likely be Saturday 5 PM to 9 AM Sunday Morning. Dangerous travel possible for Light Weight and High Profile Vehicles due to blow off or blow over risk! For road conditions.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

SE Wyoming Could See Record Highs Today, Snow Next Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says many locations around southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could approach or set new temperature records today but says more seasonal weather will likely return next week. Cheyenne, for example, could see a high of 69 degrees today. Scottsbluff, Nebraska could...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Hurricane-Force Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming This Weekend

Portions of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming could see 75 mph wind gusts Saturday morning through early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The agency issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:. 2PM Thursday 12/2 – High Wind Watches are in effect for portions...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Blowing Snow#Winter Weather Advisory#The Sierra Madre
KOWB AM 1290

November was Third Warmest In Cheyenne History

If you thought November was unusually warm for this time of year in southeast Wyoming, the National Weather Service says you are right. In fact, the agency's Cheyenne office says it was the third-warmest November for Cheyenne ever recorded. Laramie also had an unusually balmy month in November 2021, with it being the fourth warmest November on record according to the agency.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

High Winds Prompt I-80, I-25 SE Wyoming Travel Restrictions

Strong Winds which continue to buffet Southeast Wyoming have prompted some travel restrictions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. As of 10:30 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland. The same stretch of I-25 had an advisory in place for extreme blow-over risk.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Near-Record Temps Expected In SE Wyoming Monday

The calendar may say December is only a couple of days away, but the weather in southeast Wyoming is expected to be more typical of what we would see in May or even early June. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Temperatures will range well...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Hits 65 Degrees, Ties 122-Year-Old Record High

Monday's temperatures were a far cry from the usual, with several locations in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle either setting or tying record highs. The mercury in Laramie climbed to 58 degrees, breaking the previous record high for the date of 57 degrees set back in 1999, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KOWB AM 1290

NWS :Some Mountain Snow In SE Wyoming Today

While heavy accumulations aren't expected, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is likely through today in some higher elevations of southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Light to briefly moderate snow showers occurring near Douglas, WY this morning per WYDOT Webcams. These...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

65+ MPH Gusts to Impact Travel in SE Wyoming Thursday-Friday

Another round of strong wind is expected to blast southeast Wyoming Thursday evening through Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. A High Wind Watch is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday for the northern Snowy Range foothills, including Elk Mountain and Arlington, and southwest Platte County, including Bordeaux.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Bundle Up Tonight! Low of 16 Degrees Expected in Cheyenne

Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to bundle up tonight, as temperatures are expected to plummet after sunset. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, overnight lows are expected to range from 11 at Laramie to 17 at Wheatland. The agency issued the following statement...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
493
Followers
3K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy