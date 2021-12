UFC 269 is almost here. It's been a while since we've had a ridiculously stacked, prestige UFC PPV card, but UFC 269 is one of the strongest we've seen this year. At the top of the card, we have the uncrowned king Dustin Poirier, fresh off defeating Conor McGregor twice, facing current champ Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title. In the co-main event we get to see the best female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defend her bantamweight crown against upstart Julianna Pena.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO