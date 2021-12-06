Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, and the other honorees of the Kennedy Center Honors

The actress reunited with Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields as part of Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Live In Front of a Studio Audience’ special. While it’s been over 30 years since the final episode of Facts of Life aired, Lisa Whelchel is still beloved by fans of the classic 80s sitcom. The actress appeared as part of the Live In Front of a Studio Audience special, which featured stars like Jennifer Aniston and Gabrielle Union recreating a classic episode of the sitcom, on Tuesday December 7. Fans who grew up with the sitcom were in awe of how Lisa looked the same as when she played Blair Warner on the sitcom all those years ago.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO