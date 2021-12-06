ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, and the other honorees of the Kennedy Center Honors

Cover picture for the articleDean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest...

The Independent

Biden laughs as he’s roasted by SNL’s Michael Che at Kennedy Center Honors

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden attended the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, marking the first attendance of a US president at the event in years thanks to former President Donald Trump’s repeated refusal to attend the star-studded events.A number of current and former Saturday Night Live cast mates, hosts and writers appeared at the event honouring the show’s creator Lorne Michaels alongside other cultural figures including including actresses Bette Midler, singers Joni Mitchell and Justino Díaz, and producer Berry Gordy.The event was also the second Kennedy Center Honors to be held in the 2021 calendar...
The Week

Biden jokes with 's Lorne Michaels, Steve Martin at return-to-normal Kennedy Center Honors reception

The Kennedy Centers Honors returned to an in-person ceremony Sunday night, celebrating the artistic excellence of Motown Records founder Barry Gordy, Saturday Night Live impresario Lorne Michaels, and performers Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and opera singer Justino Diaz. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony, filling the Kennedy Center's presidential box for the first time since 2016.
Showbiz411

More Kennedy Center: Adele Narrates Film Clip, Goldie Hawn Toasts Bette Midler, Tina Fey MIA for Lorne Michaels, Paul Simon Performs

Kennedy Center Honors going on right now in DC. Live. The show will air in a couple of weeks on CBS when no one is watching too carefully. The biggest surprise of the tribute to Lorne Michaels, producer of “SNL,” is no appearance by Tina Fey. Everyone else is there connected to Lorne. He produced Tina’s “30 Rock” after her successful fun on “SNL.” That’s a headscratcher.
Honorees enjoy return of Kennedy Center traditions

The Kennedy Center Honors returned to tradition this year with a real-life gala Sunday night. This year's five lifetime achievement awards went to Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Justino Diaz and Joni Mitchell. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
Marconews.com

Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Berry Gordy earn epic tributes at Kennedy Center Honors 2021

WASHINGTON – From a slew of divine M’s to operatic royalty, the Kennedy Center Honors feted a new crop of artistic greatness. Returned to the stately Kennedy Center Opera House with an audience for the first time since 2019, the 44th ceremony Sunday honored a music-heavy class of Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Motown founder Berry Gordy and opera great Justino Díaz, as well as “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels.
Britt on the Red Carpet: Kennedy Center Honors 2021

Join the celebration of the 44th Kennedy Center Honorees operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz, Motown founder, songwriter, producer, and director Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler, and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. Watch exclusive tribute performances and interviews, and see video of over 40 years of Honors history.
Biden gets standing ovation, Berry Gordy and Bette Midler receive Kennedy Center Honors

The Real Cost Of Dental Implants In 2021 RevealedSee Dental Implant Options Many Can Finally Afford. Merino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino Wool socks are soft, breathable, and naturally moisture-wicking. Plus they're comfy in every season, thanks to Merino Wool's thermoregulating properties. Basically, they're nothing like the itchy wool sweater hanging in your closet.
Kamala Harris Wore an Elegant Michael Kors Cape Dress With Pointy Pumps to the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff attended the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes lifetime artistic achievements, at the White House Sunday evening. Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, actress Bette Midler, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and Motown founder Berry Gordy were all honored at the event hosted by President Joe Biden. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) For the special occasion, the US VP dressed up in a black cape gown featuring an eye-catching embroidered neckline and opted for a sleek pair of timeless black pumps with a pointed toe and...
Bette Midler: The people’s diva

NEW YORK — Growing up in Hawaii, Bette Midler had no idea what she looked like. “None,” she says. It’s a stunning admission from someone so magnetically present, who has devoted so much talent and energy over the years to pushing outsize versions of herself to center stage. This is the Divine Miss M talking, after all! The erstwhile darling of the Continental Baths, the bawdy headliner of “The Clams on the Half Shell Revue,” the woman behind Dolores De Lago, the toast of Chicago!
