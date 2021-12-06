ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ed O’Bradovich breaks down the Bears’ loss to the Cardinals

WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmw8f_0dFIltJH00

Chicago Bears great, Ed “O’B” O’Bradovich speaks with Bob Sirott on Bears’ loss on Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. He reviews the stats and expresses his disappointment at how the Bears are “dead last” statistically.

More Bears coverage Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
NFL
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Announces Decision On WR DeAndre Hopkins

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t have the greatest news on star receiver DeAndre Hopkins during his Friday media session. Kingsbury announced that Hopkins will be out Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks as he continues to battle a hamstring injury. Hopkins has missed the last two games with that same...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Bears#American Football#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
NFL
On3.com

JJ Watt comments on Kliff Kingsbury coaching Oklahoma rumors

Arizona Cardinals star defensive end JJ Watt commented on the rumors about head coach Kliff Kingsbury being targeted by Oklahoma as their new head coach. Watt took to Twitter to joke and laugh at the rumors, saying how impressed he was that his coach had time to negotiate with a college team while winning games in Arizona.
NFL
FanSided

The Chicago Bears might be in for a bloodbath on Sunday

Don’t get too used to the Chicago Bears winning, folks. The Bears hardly beat the worst team in football on Thanksgiving, where it took them a last-second field goal to beat the winless Detroit Lions. Matt Nagy might still have a job for now, but next week, things could change...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Week 13 recap: Andy Dalton throws 4 INTs — the most for a Chicago Bears QB in a game since 2016 — in a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals

Large sections of seats sat empty as the clock ticked down Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, with fans fleeing not only the cold, rainy weather but also another miserable Chicago Bears loss. As rookie quarterback Justin Fields sat out with broken ribs, veteran Andy Dalton threw four interceptions on the way to a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals scored three touchdowns and ...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Announce Official Game Status For Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins

After going three games without star quarterback Kyler Murray or star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals got a huge update on their two cornerstone players today. Speaking to the media on Friday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Kyler and Hopkins will be “game-day decisions” against the...
NFL
chicagobears

Quick Hits: Montgomery excels in Bears' loss to Cardinals

Bears running back David Montgomery provided a bright spot in Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Cardinals, generating a season-high 141 yards from scrimmage. The 2019 third-round pick from Iowa State rushed for a game-high 90 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries and caught a team-leading eight passes for 51 yards.
NFL
wpgh53.com

Cardinals and Bears battle in week 13 Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The Bears host the Cardinals in week 13 Sunday at 1 p.m. on Pittsburgh's FOX 53. Chicago enters play at 4-7 overall after beating the Lions, 16-14 last week. Arizona is 9-2 and had a bye week last week.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears predictions: Week 13 vs. Cardinals

Cardinals, 27-17 The Cardinals have yet to lose as the visiting team this season, and it’s hard to see them dropping their first road game to a below-average team like the Bears. The score is predicated on Kyler Murray returning from an ankle injury, but given the opportunity, the Bears could lose to backup Colt McCoy. The “Fire Nagy!” crowd won’t care which quarterback delivers the coach’s head. Season: 9-2.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

With fresher legs following bye, Cardinals visit Bears

ARIZONA (9-2) at CHICAGO (4-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Cardinals by 7½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cardinals 8-3, Bears 4-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 57-28-6. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Cardinals 16-14 on Sept. 23, 2018 at Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals had bye, beat Seattle...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Opponent Outlook: Scouting the Bears' Offense

The Arizona Cardinals could face one of two quarterbacks with very different skillsets Sunday in Chicago. Bears rookie starter Justin Fields is a dual-threat who has shown flashes of excellence this season with his playmaking. Chicago traded up in the 2021 draft to select him 11th out of Ohio State to be their franchise quarterback of the future.
NFL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy