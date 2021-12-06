Ed O’Bradovich breaks down the Bears’ loss to the Cardinals
Chicago Bears great, Ed “O’B” O’Bradovich speaks with Bob Sirott on Bears’ loss on Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. He reviews the stats and expresses his disappointment at how the Bears are “dead last” statistically.More Bears coverage Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0