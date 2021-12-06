ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Mulaney to kick off 2022 tour at Mohegan Sun Arena March 11

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVF7O_0dFIlrXp00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Writer, actor, comedian John Mulaney will kick off his 2022 “From Scratch Tour” on Friday, March 11, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, the tour announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com

Produced by Live Nation, the 33 city tour will be making stops across the U.S. in Austin, Saint Paul, and New York before wrapping up in Chicago at the United Center on July 14.

Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian,

Solidifying himself as a fan favorite, Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live four times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew.

He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit Oh, Hello On Broadway. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
thecalifornianpaper.com

It’s been a crazy year for comedian John Mulaney

John Mulaney’s relevance in the news lately has been evident, with his name stretching headlines of articles and websites for what seems like longer than a year. You may have seen his standup specials on Netflix, his appearances on SNL, or even heard his voice in shows like “Big Mouth” and movies like “Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse”.
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

John Mulaney coming to Birmingham: How to get tickets

John Mulaney, the standup comic and former “Saturday Night Live” writer, will bring his “From Scratch” tour to Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham next spring. The show is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. They’ll cost $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, $75, $95 and $125.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
iconvsicon.com

Comedian John Mulaney Announces Dates For 2022 ‘From Scratch’ Tour

Comedian John Mulaney has announced dates for his ‘From Scratch’ tour! Produced by Live Nation, the 33 city tour kicks off on March 11th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA making stops across the U.S. in Austin, Saint Paul, and New York before wrapping up in Chicago at the United Center on July 14th.
CELEBRITIES
binghamtonhomepage.com

Comedian John Mulaney to perform at KeyBank Center in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney is coming to Buffalo next year. A Saturday Night Live writer who’s also known for his Netflix specials, Mulaney will be bring his From Scratch tour to the KeyBank Center. The show is scheduled for June 11. Tickets go on sale...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thefocus.news

How much are John Mulaney tickets for his 2022 tour, From Scratch?

Christmas has come early for John Mulaney fans as he has just announced a new set of tour dates for his show “From Scratch.” Let’s discover how much the tickets are for his 2022 tour and how you can get your hands on them. The former Saturday Night Live star...
MUSIC
thewarriorwire.org

John Mulaney’s New in Town!

Comedian John Mulaney is taking center stage at the Coca-Cola Roxy center this week on his latest tour. Mulaney started his career as a writer for Saturday Night Live and has been steering through his rise to fame ever since. This tour’s title, “From Scratch,” reflects on the falters in his rise due to his battle with drug abuse and consequently him starting anew on the comedy scene.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Bill Hader
Power 93.7 WBLK

John Mulaney will Make You Laugh In Buffalo In 2022

FunnyMan John Mulaney is gonna make you laugh at the KeyBank Center in 2022!. The Comedian, who is best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live, where he created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent, also has written for IFC’s Documentary Now and Netflix’s Big Mouth. Mulaney had a stint on Broadway, starring in Oh, Hello On Broadway with Nick Kroll. The stand-up comedian has appeared in several stand-up specials including; New in Town, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.
BUFFALO, NY
connectsavannah.com

The Eagles will kick off 2022 Tour in Savannah at Enmarket Arena

The EAGLES - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill –announce the band’s “Hotel California” 2022 Tour. And the tour kicks off here in Savannah at the new Enmarket Arena on Feb. 19, 2022. The tour then makes its way to Charlotte, Orlando,...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Citizens Voice

Alice Cooper, John Mulaney among new shows announced at arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza announced three new shows for 2022 on Monday. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Alice Cooper and special guest Buckcherry perform at 8 p.m. March 23 at the arena. The show is part of Cooper’s spring tour, which begins March 18 in Connecticut.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mohegan Sun Arena#Snl#Wilkes Barre Twp#Ticketmaster Com#Live Nation#Ifc#Big Mouth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Gephardt Daily

Comedian John Mulaney to make Utah tour stop at Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Comedian John Mulaney will make a Utah tour stop at the Vivint Arena next April. The 33-city “John Mulaney — From Scratch” tour kicks off on March 11, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and makes stops across the U.S. before wrapping up in Chicago on July 14, 2022, said a news release from Live Nation.
UTAH STATE
KATV

Jim Gaffigan to bring "The Fun Tour" to Simmons Bank arena in March

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Comedian Jim Gaffigan is expected to perform at Simmons Bank Arena in March, the venue announced Monday. Gaffigan, a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, is set to take the stage on March 31 at 7 p.m. as part of The Fun Tour comedy tour. Tickets go on sale December 10 at 10 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Day

Chris Young headlines Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday

With his bottom-of-the-whiskey-barrel baritone and an affinity for a style of C&W that was created when Ernest Tubb was learning to shave, Chris Young's contemporary fans probably think he's invented something new. And, in a way, he has. Art, after all, continually re-generates itself, and Young, with millions of records...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Netflix Is a Joke Festival Lines Up John Mulaney, Pete Davidson, and More

Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, the “Avengers, assemble!” of the comedy world, is happening in Los Angeles from April 28 to May 8, 2022. Canceled last year due to the pandemic, the festival is returning in full force, with more than 130 artists performing across more than 25 venues. Amid controversy surrounding The Closer, Dave Chappelle is set to make an appearance, and he’s bringing friends. John Mulaney, who just announced that (on top of becoming a father) he’s going on tour in 2022, returns to stand-up with his new show “From Scratch.” The roster also includes Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Pete Davidson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy