Enzo Fittipaldi and Theo Pourchaire have been airlifted to hospital after a horrifying F2 crash in Saudi Arabia.The grandson of Formula 1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi is “conscious” and now at King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah.Fittipaldi even made a gesture with his arms while being airlifted from the track, according to SkySports reports in Germany.FOLLOW LIVE: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Lewis Hamilton on pole as Max Verstappen avoids gearbox change in F1 title raceThe sickening collision, just seconds into the race, occurred with the car of Pourchaire, who had stalled on the start line after starting the race...

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO