Public Safety

Ubiquiti breach an inside job, says FBI and DoJ

By Christopher Burgess
CSO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent unsealing of a grand jury multi-count indictment for Nikolas Sharp provides a unique and convoluted series of criminal events. It seems Sharp undertook to put approximately $2 million into his pocket via a data theft and extortion effort, with a twist of “whistleblower” claims thrown in to confuse investigators...

www.csoonline.com

The Verge

Ubiquiti hack may have been an inside job, federal charges suggest

An indictment from the Department of Justice suggests that the Ubiquiti hack reported in January, and subsequent whistleblower claims of a cover-up, were the work of someone who was then an employee of the company. The DOJ alleges that Nickolas Sharp, 36, was arrested on Wednesday on accusations that he used his employee credentials to download confidential data and sent anonymous demands to the company he worked for pretending to be a hacker in an attempt to get a ransom of 50 Bitcoin. You can read the full indictment below.
PUBLIC SAFETY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Ex Ubiquiti Developer Arrested for Data Theft

A man from Oregon has been charged with stealing confidential data from his employer and secretly extorting the company for a $2m ransom while purporting to be working on remediating the theft. Portland resident Nickolas Sharp allegedly stole gigabytes of data from Ubiquiti Inc., a technology company headquartered in New...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

FBI: Cuba ransomware breached 49 US critical infrastructure orgs

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed that the Cuba ransomware gang has compromised the networks of at least 49 organizations from US critical infrastructure sectors. "The FBI has identified, as of early November 2021 that Cuba ransomware actors have compromised at least 49 entities in five critical infrastructure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Reuters

Former Ubiquiti employee charged with hacking, extorting company

Dec 1 (Reuters) - A former employee of New York-based Ubiquiti Inc (UI.N) was arrested Wednesday on charges of stealing confidential data from the wireless technology company and using it to demand nearly $2 million in ransom, federal prosecutors said. Nickolas Sharp, 36, was arrested in Portland, Oregon, where he...
PORTLAND, OR
MarketWatch

Seniors beware: The FBI says these are the 10 biggest online scam

It’s the season of giving, but for scam artists the holidays are all about taking. Taking your money, your identity, taking whatever they can profit off. As usual in this coverage, online scams are often the fastest way criminals can rip you off. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says its Internet Crime Complaint Center is bracing for an uptick in crimes this year, by thugs who will say or do whatever it takes to rip you off.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Next Web

The curious case of the Ubiquiti employee-whistleblower-hacker

I wish I was a crime podcast host right now — it’d be my favorite way to tell this tantalizing story about a tech worker hacking his own company, demanding a ransom, and later turning into a ‘whistleblower’ to cover his tracks. According to a document published by a New...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Fbi#Doj#Insider Threat#Data Breach#Computer Systems#Ubiquiti Networks
Gazette

GAO report criticizes DOJ and FBI for lack of data on excessive use of force

A key government accountability agency is less than pleased with the Justice Department's data collection involving excessive force incidents. The Government Accountability Office released a report on Tuesday that found that the Department of Justice's efforts to publish data on the use of excessive force has been lacking. "[Between 2016...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Peek Inside Anom, the Phone Company Secretly Used in an FBI Honeypot

A video shows a row of jet black phones laying side by side on a wooden table. A white cable extrudes from each phone, loops on itself up to the table, and connects with a mess of other cables before linking with a nearby desktop computer. The camera pans to the right, revealing a cheap looking keyboard and more phones. There are maybe around 15 in all.
TECHNOLOGY
WTAJ

Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to track terrorists to investigate as many as 20 U.S.-based journalists, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press reporter, according to a federal watchdog. Yahoo News, which published an extensive report on the investigation, also found that the unit, the Counter Network […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
kpic

Number of scams predicted to rise this holiday season, FBI says

EUGENE, Ore. — During the 2020 holiday season, the FBI received more than 17,000 complaints regarding merchandise that was never delivered. It resulted in a loss of more than $53 million - and the FBI anticipates this number to rise this holiday season. “A pin number, that's what they're going...
EUGENE, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
13newsnow.com

In confession to FBI, Capitol riot suspect says Trump called him to 'battle'

WASHINGTON — A California man already facing serious felony charges for allegedly using an electroshock device against a downed police officer on January 6 is now accused of conspiring with two friends to commit violence, according to a new indictment unsealed Monday by the Justice Department. Daniel Rodriguez, 38, of...
ADVOCACY
New York Post

Roger Stone says FBI is acting like Biden’s ‘personal Gestapo’

Roger Stone, a longtime political adviser to former President Donald Trump, accused the FBI of becoming President Biden’s “personal Gestapo,” and described the subpoena he received from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot as “harassment.”. Stone, who was pardoned by Trump after being convicted of lying...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

StockX Data Breach Case Properly Sent to Arbitration, Court Says

6th Cir. dissent says delegation clause shouldn’t be binding. StockX LLC convinced the Sixth Circuit Thursday to uphold a decision that sent to arbitration a proposed class action accusing the e-commerce provider of failing to protect the personal information of millions of its users in a cyber attack. Eight plaintiffs,...
LAW
MassLive.com

Rhode Island man accused of assaulting police officers with wooden table leg during US Capitol insurrection also breached FBI headquarters, authorities say

A 35-year-old man from Providence is accused of assaulting multiple members of law enforcement with a broken table leg while carrying a backpack filled with several axes during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the FBI. Timothy J. Desjardins, authorities said, used a wooden leg...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newsday

FBI joins probe into Fox Island explosion, police say

The FBI is on the case of the mysterious explosion off the coast of Babylon on Sunday morning, with the aim of determining whether terrorism was involved, Suffolk police said Tuesday. "The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is part of the investigation," a department spokeswoman said. She gave no further...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

