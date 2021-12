As we get closer to Christmas, Apple discounts are beginning to dry up a bit. Thanks to increased demand and limited supply, customers will find it a bit more challenging to score a ton of exceptional deals on Apple products right now. However, there are still some great deals to be had, especially on new iPads! But those in the know should expect to pay full price for a new Apple Watch Series 7 or a new iMac at this point in time. Continue reading to browse some of the best Apple deals this week!

