Tickets are going on sale next week for the Bottle Rock Napa music festival. The three-day event is scheduled for May 27th through the 29th of 2022. There will be a special presale Monday for Napa residents before tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday. After cancelling the 2020 event, Bottle Rock returned last September with a music lineup that included Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, and Guns N Roses. The performer lineup will be announced at a later date.

NAPA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO