Field Yates of ESPN reports that Chargers WR Mike Williams has been placed on the COVID-19 list and could be in danger of missing their Week 14 game. (Field Yates on Twitter ) Keenan Allen was just placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week and now Williams has found his way on this list. This is unfortunate news for Chargers fans and both players are in danger of missing the game on Sunday. They will need to test negative on two tests before they are cleared. If neither are able to test negative, the Chargers will have to start Jalen Guyton and Josh Palmer at wideout. Austin Ekeler would be the biggest beneficiary of either wideouts absence. Check back for more updates later in the week.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO