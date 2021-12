Red hot couple! Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer made fans swoon as they stepped out for a rare romantic date in London following the Dior show. Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are still going strong! The Stranger Things couple, who have been dating since 2017, stepped out for the Dior show in London on December 9, giving fans a rare chance to get a peek at the loved up couple. Charlie, 27, and Natalia, 26, didn’t disappoint, as they stole the spotlight on the red carpet with their arms wrapped around each other, looking blissfully happy. They even had a chance to rub elbows with other A-listers: the adorable couple were seated right next to the one and only Sam Smith!

