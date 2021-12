Carolina Hurricanes (15-4-1) at Dallas Stars (10-7-2) Things could be going slightly better for the Carolina Hurricanes at the moment. It’s not just the three losses in their past four games that have the Hurricanes a little off-kilter, but the fact that fully half of their starting defense is missing due to Covid-19 protocols makes things that much more precarious. Ethan Bear may be able to return in time for Thursday’s game against Ottawa, but for tonight it’s going to be a festival of call-ups on defense, and Jaccob Slavin may well skate into the ground given that Rod Brind’Amour is likely to call on him for literally every other shift.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO