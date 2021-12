Universal’s comedy Strays has found its barks. Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte will voice-star in the movie, a live-action/CGI hybrid, adult-skewing comedy being directed by Josh Greenbaum. It’s the filmmaker’s follow-up to his feature breakout, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote the script, which follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Ferrell is the abandoned dog while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte is the nasty human owner. The movie shot in the fall and now heads into postproduction. The canine characters...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO