Good morning, good day, good weekend, and welcome to Whatcha Been Playing? December is officially upon us, even though January was just five weeks ago. But the cold chill in both the air and my aging bones tell me that, most assuredly, the winter beckons. Hoo boy. The month will bring us The Game Awards, Destructoid’s GOTY nominations, the holidays, and a lot of Slow News Day reporting on Japanese shmups and re-released PSP RPGs… As if that’s a bad thing. I hope that this weekend finds you all super well, and that you’re staying safe, warm, and wrapped up against the elephants elements. Be sure to get some rest this weekend, and if you’re working, make the free time that you do have count.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO