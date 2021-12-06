ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South LA CicLAvia Draws 20K-Plus Participants

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - More than 20,000 people took part in the latest CicLAvia, which cleared five miles of roadway in South Los Angeles to motor vehicles to make way for pedestrians, bicyclists, skaters and a skateboarding grandmother.

``CicLAvia: South Los Angeles'' connected the neighborhoods of South Central, Exposition Park, Leimert Park and Crenshaw, encompassing Crenshaw Boulevard between Exposition and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards to Central Avenue.

Sixty-eight-year-old grandmother Swee Woo has ridden her longboard skateboard at nearly all of the CicLAvia events and is always a crowd-pleaser, organizers said.

Sumalee Montano tweeted ``The Open Streets of @CicLAvia always make me appreciate and love LA even more!''

A tweet from joyluvphotography read, ``Thanks for doing this. Especially in my neighborhood. We don't get fun things like this bcuz people are scared but we really are a community in South LA & were trying.''

Some 500 COVID-19 vaccines were also provided at the event, organizers said.

CicLAvia officials say more than 1.6 million people have taken part in the events over the years.

