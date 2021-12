It was another weird year, as the pandemic dragged on but the fire hose of streaming content continued unabated. Back when just three broadcast networks ruled the day, we had something in the neighborhood of 80 scripted shows a year to choose from. By 2014, that number was closer to 300. Now we’re in the 500-plus range, which means there’s no way to write a definitive list of the best shows of the year. But I can tell you about the best shows that I saw, listed in chronological order based on when they premiered. Perhaps because of the ongoing heaviness of (gestures vaguely) everything, I found myself gravitating towards comedies.

