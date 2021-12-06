ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 6 committee postpones depositions with Michael Flynn and Trump’s personal assistant

One-time Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and the former President’s personal assistant, who were scheduled to be deposed by a congressional committee Monday,...

MSNBC

Team Trump's Eastman talks about, but not to, the Jan. 6 committee

Last week, John Eastman became the second Republican lawyer in Donald Trump's orbit to announce he'd plead the Fifth as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. "While Dr. Eastman emphatically denies committing any illegal acts, he nonetheless has a reasonable fear that the requested information could be used against him in court," his lawyer wrote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

As courts indulge Trump stall tactic, January 6th Committee investigation presses ahead

Rachel Maddow points out that courts hearing Donald Trump's poorly supported objection to allowing the January 6th Committee to have access to material from his administration do not appear to mind his obvious strategy of wasting time in the hopes that Republicans will retake the House and kill the investigation, but the Committee remains productive nevertheless. Dec. 1, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Michael Flynn heard admitting QAnon is ‘nonsense’ in Lin Wood audio

Former White House national security adviser and QAnon adherent Michael Flynn appears to now be claiming the right-wing conspiracy movement he publicly pledged allegiance to last summer is actually a disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Central Intelligence Agency.Believers in the online conspiracy movement — which first originated on internet message boards such as 8chan and has been classified as a national security threat by the FBI — hold that the US government, most businesses, and the legitimate press have been captured by a global cabal of elite, Satan-worshipping paedophiles led by top Democrats, which has taken the form of the...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Why Michael Flynn's weird ideas about the 'global elite' matter

Michael Flynn has had quite a year. It was the day before Thanksgiving 2020, for example, when the former White House national security advisor received an extraordinarily corrupt presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Less than a month later, Flynn plotted with the outgoing president in the Oval Office, exploring ways...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

QAnon Hero Michael Flynn Secretly Said QAnon Is ‘Total Nonsense’

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has embraced his position as a hero to QAnon conspiracy theorists. He took the QAnon oath, sold QAnon T-shirts, and even auctioned off a QAnon quilt. He appeared at a QAnon convention and signed books with a QAnon slogan. Some QAnon followers even believe that Flynn is “Q,” the mysterious figure behind QAnon.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Sidney Powell joins the list of people Trump pretends not to know

It's clearly been a tough year for Sidney Powell and her bizarre anti-election conspiracy theories. She was fired from Team Trump; one of her big lawsuits became a fiasco; and federal prosecutors are demanding financial records from her operation as part of a reported criminal investigation. Powell's position didn't improve...
POTUS
MSNBC

Roger Stone becomes the latest Trump insider to plead the Fifth

There is a certain symmetry to the circumstances. Exactly three years ago this week, after two members of Donald Trump's inner circle had already pleaded the Fifth, Republican operative Roger Stone told congressional investigators that he, too, was invoking the Fifth Amendment's protection against self-incrimination as lawmakers investigated the Russia scandal.
POTUS
The Independent

Michael Flynn’s brother lied to Congress in Capitol riot testimony, ex-aide to top DC national guard general says

A former aide to the District of Columbia National Guard general who was in command during the 6 January insurrection has accused two top Army officers — including the brother of disgraced Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn — of lying to Congress in an attempt to blame DC national guard officials for delays in response to the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.The accusations against General Charles Flynn, who served as the Army’s deputy chief of staff for operations on 6 January, and then-Army staff director Lieutenant General Walter Piatt, were laid out in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

MAGA Diehards Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell Have Fallen Out

Over the past few weeks, a once tight-knit clique of 2020 election deniers and former Donald Trump confidants has devolved into a maelstrom of backstabbing, increasingly wild allegations, infighting, and high school-grade melodrama. The main driver of this civil conflict within this group, which aided then-President Trump’s efforts to nullify Joe Biden’s decisive 2020 victory, has been the pro-Trump attorney and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood. Recently, the lawyer has been publicly posting details of private conversations and—of course—slinging baseless accusations of Satanism and pedophilia.
POLITICS

