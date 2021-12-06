January 6 committee postpones depositions with Michael Flynn and Trump’s personal assistant

Over the past few weeks, a once tight-knit clique of 2020 election deniers and former Donald Trump confidants has devolved into a maelstrom of backstabbing, increasingly wild allegations, infighting, and high school-grade melodrama. The main driver of this civil conflict within this group, which aided then-President Trump’s efforts to nullify Joe Biden’s decisive 2020 victory, has been the pro-Trump attorney and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood. Recently, the lawyer has been publicly posting details of private conversations and—of course—slinging baseless accusations of Satanism and pedophilia.
