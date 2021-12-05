How to Create a Culture of Connection in a Hybrid Work Environment

The majority of modern cyber-attacks result from unintentional human error and poor cybersecurity etiquette. For this reason, many well-known attacks, such as ransomware, often use social engineering techniques. This means cybersecurity software and policies lose much of their effectiveness if undercut by poor cyber-hygiene. Companies must treat cybersecurity as a team effort, combining secure individual behaviors and awareness through clear and simple policies. This can be achieved through cultivating a strong cybersecurity workplace culture.
