There has been severe flooding in recent weeks in the northern counties of Washington state that damaged hundreds of homes and killed one person. During a press conference Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee expressed his respect for the community and the local leaders who pulled together to help their neighbors through this difficult time. Inslee also called out the leadership of two mayors in some of the hardest hit cities, Everson and Sumas.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO