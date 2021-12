This week the stock market has rebounded strongly, seemingly because the severity of the Omicron strain of the Covid-19 virus is not going to be as bad as first expected. The stock market has roared back over the past two days. The S&P 500 stock index was up 54 points on Monday and it closed up 82 points on Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note ended Monday up at 1.435 percent and closed on Tuesday, up at 1.48 percent.

