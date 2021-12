Blockchain technology enables the decentralization of the Internet, thus giving way to Web3 and giving ownership of the Internet back to its users. A new internet where the decentralization of Web 1.0 and the advanced technology of Web2 are mixed. Web3 promises to return digital sovereignty to the user thanks to the decentralizing power of Blockchain, the technology that was born with the Bitcoin cryptocurrency. Many tools that many people are still wary of, such as Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies, and Decentralized Applications (dApps), are forming the basis of the new Internet.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO