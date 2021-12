Mark Selby and Mark Williams said they “stand by” Shaun Murphy’s criticism over allowing amateurs to compete in professional snooker events. After suffering a shock first-round defeat against China’s Si Jiahui at the UK Championship, Murphy claimed he felt “extremely hard done by that I have lost to someone who shouldn’t even be in the building”. Murphy’s interview was criticised on social media, with many quick to point out that the 39-year-old had once attempted to qualify for golf’s British Open as an amateur himself. However, four-time world champion Selby said: “I think a lot of players agree with him....

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO