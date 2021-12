If you’re one of the few people out there who prefers to use a ‘Pro Mode’ with your smartphone camera and you’re a Galaxy S21 Ultra owner, this update is for you. A new update to the S21 Ultra’s several shooters now allows Pro mode across both its telephoto cameras, including the 10-megapixel 10x telephoto and 3x telephoto shooter, instead of just its main 108-megapixel and 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. So far, the ‘Expert Raw‘ app is only available in the South Korean Galaxy Store, but according to leaker FrontTron, if you install it via an APK, the app will work in any region.

