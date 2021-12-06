ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

Suspect sought after 2 fatally shot at home near San Diego

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching Monday for a suspect after a man and a woman were shot and killed inside a home near San Diego over the weekend.

The Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Department said it received multiple 911 calls Saturday afternoon about a shooting at a residence on Fern Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead inside. Another victim, a man, was rushed to a hospital, where he died, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said in a statement.

The shooter fled before deputies arrived, the statement said.

The age of the victims and their relationship to each other wasn’t disclosed. No suspect information was immediately released.

“Based on the investigation, we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to our community,” Seiver said in an email to the Union-Tribune.

