For most of us, the concept of bellying up to the bar means a stiff drink is in our future. Not at Beeliner Diner. “It’s kid-friendly,” explains co-owner Markos Panas. Indeed, the bar, which is 120 feet in circumference and seats 38 souls, does serve some boozy milkshakes for those who need a winter warmer, but the focus is on sweets that will appeal to all ages. “It isn’t a drinking bar, it’s actually an open dessert kitchen,” says co-owner Noelie Rickey. “Cakes and pies and milkshakes will be plated from the bar, so there’s kind of a show in the middle of the space.”

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO