Notre Dame checks in sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings and has a path to the Playoff if they can get a little bit of help. Of course, they have to take care of business first themselves as a trip to Stanford sits between the Irish and an 11-1 season. Stanford has one of the biggest upsets of the year when they knocked off Oregon in early October but the Cardinal haven’t won since, dropping their last five and entering their 2021 finale at 3-8.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO