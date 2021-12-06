ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Original Films' 'Ghosted' loses Scarlett Johansson — James Bond star steps in

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson will no longer star in Ghosted. Upcoming Apple Original Films and Apple TV+ movie Ghosted has lost a big name — superstar Scarlett Johansson will no longer star opposite Chris Evans, according to a new report. No Time To Die star Ana de Armas is taking over the...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

