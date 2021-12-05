ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, IL

Cortland houses one new registered sex offender by November

By DeKalb Times
dekalbtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is currently one more registered sex offender living in Cortland in November compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. The Registry showed seven sexual offenders living in Cortland, compared to six the month before. The new offender...

dekalbtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Cortland, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Registered Sex Offenders#Andersonsexual
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Thirty-seven-year-old man arrested on three charges

Merced Rosales, 37, was arrested and transported to the Victoria County Jail.VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, Dec. 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Victoria Police Department detectives and officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of N. Wheeler Street. The US Marshal Service Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force assisted them in serving an arrest warrant. The resident, Merced Rosales,...
VICTORIA, TX
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: Missing Mendota Teenage Girl Found

Good news coming out of Mendota. The Mendota Police Department Friday morning announced that 15-year-old Cassandra Martinez was located safely in Mendota. She was initially reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on Wednesday.
MENDOTA, IL
dekalbtimes.com

DeKalb County Board met Oct. 20

DeKalb County Board met Oct. 20. The DeKalb County Board met in regular session at the Legislative Center’s Gathertorium at 7:00 p.m. Chairman Frieders called the meeting to order and the Clerk called the roll. Those Commissioners present were Mr. Tim Hughes, Mrs. Kathy Lampkins, Ms. Dianne Leifheit, Ms. Maureen Little, Mr. Jim Luebke, Ms. Terri Mann-Lamb, Mr. Jerry Osland, Mr. Roy Plote, Mr. Craig Roman, Ms. Linda Slabon, Mr. Larry West, Vice-Chair Suzanne Willis, Mr. Tim Bagby, Mr. Scott Campbell, Ms. Mary Cozad, Ms. Rukisha Crawford, Mrs. Karen Cribben, Mr. Bill Cummings, Mr. Patrick Deutsch, Mrs. Laurie Emmer, Mr. Steve Faivre, and Chairman John Frieders. Ms. Kiara Jones was absent. A quorum was established with twenty-two Members present, one absent, and one seat vacant.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin authorities identify body found 13 years ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities have identified the body of a woman found in Wisconsin 13 years ago, but are still investigating how she died. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that they had used DNA samples and dental X-rays from the body, found in a creek in 2008, to identify the dead woman as Amy Marie Yeary. She was 18 at the time of her death.
WISCONSIN STATE
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges in several cities

(KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Ashley Orosco, 30, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for delivery of methamphetamine. Police say she also is wanted by Bettendorf police for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge; Galesburg police for failure to appear on a shoplifting charge; and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
BETTENDORF, IA
WIFR

Family demands answers in disappearance of Melissa Trumpy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Answers. That’s what loved ones of a missing Monticello, Wisconsin woman are asking for more than a month after her disappearance. 37-year-old Melissa Trumpy was last seen on October 26, and is believed to have been on her way to her boyfriend’s house in Shannon, Illinois.
SHANNON, IL
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy