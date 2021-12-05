Cortland houses one new registered sex offender by November

DeKalb County Board met Oct. 20. The DeKalb County Board met in regular session at the Legislative Center’s Gathertorium at 7:00 p.m. Chairman Frieders called the meeting to order and the Clerk called the roll. Those Commissioners present were Mr. Tim Hughes, Mrs. Kathy Lampkins, Ms. Dianne Leifheit, Ms. Maureen Little, Mr. Jim Luebke, Ms. Terri Mann-Lamb, Mr. Jerry Osland, Mr. Roy Plote, Mr. Craig Roman, Ms. Linda Slabon, Mr. Larry West, Vice-Chair Suzanne Willis, Mr. Tim Bagby, Mr. Scott Campbell, Ms. Mary Cozad, Ms. Rukisha Crawford, Mrs. Karen Cribben, Mr. Bill Cummings, Mr. Patrick Deutsch, Mrs. Laurie Emmer, Mr. Steve Faivre, and Chairman John Frieders. Ms. Kiara Jones was absent. A quorum was established with twenty-two Members present, one absent, and one seat vacant.
