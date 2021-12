It’s a great time to know what you own, starting by better understanding “the market”. This year has been one of the most deceptive on record, because investors are thinking one thing and reality is another. For some, the “market” is the S&P 500. If you own an S&P 500 Index fund, that makes sense. But whether you are part of the masses who do rely on the “headline” S&P 500 Index to grow your wealth, there’s something you should know. Specifically, there’s more to it than meets the eye. For the sake of managing risk if you are in retirement or nearing it, it helps to separate the index you think you know from the one you see when you peel back the onion a few layers.

