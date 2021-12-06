ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

JASON MOTT – HELL OF A BOOK: A Novel

By Brian Vakulskas
kscj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublishing: ‎ Dutton (June 29, 2021) Winner of the 2021 Sir Walter Raleigh Award for Fiction. Longlisted for the 2022 Carnegie Medal Fiction, the 2021 Joyce Carol Oates Prize and the 2021 Aspen Words Literary Prize. A Read With Jenna Today Show Book Club Pick!. One of Washington Post‘s...

kscj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Famed author Jodi Picoult novelizes the pandemic in new book 'Wish You Were Here'

Author Jodi Picoult says she couldn't wrap her head around how she might tell the story of the pandemic — to both memorialize it and make sense of it. That was until she heard the true story of a Japanese tourist that ended up stranded in Machu Picchu due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead of going back home to Japan, the tourist, named Jesse Katayama, wound up staying in the gateway community of Aguas Calientes for months until the government offered Katayama special permission to see the historical site.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

Book World: Inspired by real-life murderers, Dostoevsky wrote a new kind of novel

- - - In September 1865, Fyodor Dostoevsky reached his lowest ebb. The 43-year-old Russian was holed up in a cheap hotel room in Wiesbaden, the spa town in central Germany where he had come to recoup his fortunes at the roulette table. The military engineer turned writer had been in debt most of his adult life, having exhausted the lines of credit through which Russians kept their sclerotic financial system going - personal loans, promissory notes, even pawnshop tickets. A final devastating loss at the tables left Dostoevsky destitute, whereupon the Hotel Victoria promptly stopped providing its troublesome guest with candles and clean sheets.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

New and Noteworthy Nonfiction You Should Read This December

Like Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash has long been one of those iconic American artists widely claimed by both the political left and right: he’s proud to be American, but wholeheartedly on the side of the underdog; though defiant, profane, and archetypically masculine, he’s got the soul of poet; he’s tough, but wounded. But what, exactly, were the politics that informed songs like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “The Ballad of Ira Hayes,” “There Ain’t No Good Chain Gang,” and many more? Such is the project of Michel Stewart Foley’s Citizen Cash, to dig a little deeper into what some have seen as Cash’s political contradictions, but which Foley—through extensive access to hitherto untapped archives—reveals as an artist’s fundamental commitment to empathy, in both his work and his life. –Jonny Diamond, Lit Hub Editor in Chief.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Walter Raleigh
SFGate

Book World: New novel revisits the fate of King Lear's wife

- - - One thing that Shakespeare's play "King Lear" does not mention is what happened to his wife and queen, the mother of his daughters. When I wrote "A Thousand Acres," I killed her, and gave some memories of her to her daughters. Other writers have been intrigued by her, too -- W.S. Merwin wrote a poem entitled "Lear's Wife" that was published in the New Yorker in 2012. Most of those who resurrect her do so to account for the psychology of Goneril, Regan and Cordelia.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Herald

Book review: 'Small Things Like These' is a gem of a slim novel

"Small Things Like These" by Claire Keegan (Grove Press) "Small Things Like These" is a gem of a slim novel about a family man faced with a moral decision. In just 114 pages, the book introduces readers to Bill Furlong, a coal merchant in a small Irish town. "Furlong had come from nothing," writes Keegan. His mother was just 16 when he was born after the Second World War and he never knew his father. They survived thanks to the kindness of his mother's employer, a wealthy widow with household staff. The year is 1985 and students of Irish history will glean something from the dedication: "This story is dedicated to the women and children who suffered time in Ireland's mother and baby homes and Magdalen laundries." Readers ignorant of Irish history will have to wait for "A Note on the Text" at the end of the novel for some helpful context.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Memoirs and Biographies of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150 publications,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hell#Book Club#New York Public Library#National Book Award#Washington Post S#Shelf Awareness#Time Magazine#Npr Org#Entertainment Weekly S#Entertainment Weekly#The Ny Post#Gma#New York Times#Black Americans#Soot
Santa Barbara Independent

Indy Book Club Picks Stacey Abrams Novel

In this romance-meets-thriller, Selena Montgomery — pen name for Georgia politician and voting-rights activist Stacey Abrams — tells an action-packed African-American love story set in South America. When professional thief Sebastian Caine breaks into Felix Estrada’s home to steal a mysterious and ancient relic for a client, he finds the security system breached and Felix Estrada dying on the floor at the hands of another. Sebastian Caine hates murder. He tracks who he thinks is the killer into the wilderness, but finds himself face to face with the clever and beautiful botanist Dr. Katelyn Lyda. The two develop an unexpected, sometimes wavering partnership in order to find the enigmatic ancient relic, but they stumble upon true love along the way — all while fighting some bad guys.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Hickory Daily Record

10 books we love

Star Tribune's our top critics share their favorite books of the year:. "Diary of a Young Naturalist" By Dara McAnulty. (Milkweed Editions, $25.) Dara McAnulty was 14 when he wrote this wonderful memoir, and his knowledge at such a young age is astounding — not just of the natural world, but of literature, Irish history and legends, music and politics. The book follows a year in his life when his family moves from one Northern Irish town to another. He endures bullying (he is autistic and not much like the other kids), finds solace, inspiration and courage in nature and takes his first steps toward becoming an activist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The best graphic novels of 2021

There were sublime tales of fitness and bad but gifted fathers – but the story of a young girl’s everyday existence was this year’s standout title, wooing readers of all ages. I’ve read some crazily good graphic novels this year: sad comics, funny comics, exquisitely drawn comics. But it was...
COMICS
NBC News

Amanda Gorman's 'Call Us What We Carry' poetry book out now

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Amanda Gorman, who read her poem “The Hill...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Vogue Magazine

13 Books for Every Hard-to-Please Person on Your List

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We’re quickly approaching the winter holidays, and if you’ve already taken care of everyone on your gift list, I salute you. Personally, I’m more of the “panic-drive to Target on December 24 and buy everyone a bunch of marked-down crap” persuasion, but I’m trying to do better this year, given that last Christmas was, well...a bit different. (TBT to me becoming an absolute holiday maniac in order to compensate for not really getting to see my family. Ah, 2020!)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Feminist Retelling of George Orwell’s ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ Being Courted for Screen Adaptation

Sandra Newman’s “Julia,” a feminist retelling of George Orwell’s much-adapted 1949 dystopian political novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” has found publishers on both sides of the pond. Variety understands that while film and TV rights won’t be optioned for several months yet, there is already tremendous interest in “Julia,” which will be published after Newman’s next novel “The Men” is released in 2022. Newman’s version is fully authorized by the Orwell Estate, which is is represented by literary agency A. M. Heath. Jason Arthur has acquired rights for the U.K. and Commonwealth excluding Canada, for Granta, from Victoria Hobbs at A.M. Heath. North American rights...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

The Best Books of 2021

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. One...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kcrw.com

KCRW’s Top 10 Books of 2021

As in past years, this is a list of favorite books of the year. Critics who use the term "best books" are not thinking. Of the thousands of books published each year, no one has read enough to say which are the best. These are our favorites. 10. Rebecca Sacks...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Joel Eisenberg

How to Attain a Book Cover Blurb

Really, all you need to do is send an advance copy of your book to an influencer, and ask. “I have seen the future of horror … and it is named Clive Barker.” — Stephen King.
ourquadcities.com

QC author Sean Leary to hold book signing for new novel Sunday

“What if the three wise men were ninja wizards, part of a secret society of warriors sent to protect Joseph, Mary and the baby Jesus from the evil of King Herod and Satan, who sought to kill the holy family before they made it to Bethlehem?”. That’s the pulse-pounding premise...
DAVENPORT, IA
lmu.edu

BOOK REVIEW: LEMON – A NOVEL

BRIANNA HIRAMI WRITES — The reality of losing a loved one is one of the most devastating feelings in the world. Even if they just pass away peacefully in their sleep, it’s a difficult and heartbreaking realization that they simply cease to exist. Now, imagine your loved one being murdered, but instead of the killer being imprisoned, they are unidentified and now walk within civilized society freely. How can a person recover from this? Having the unknown eat away at the soul can drive even the sanest person crazy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy