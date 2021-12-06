JASON MOTT – HELL OF A BOOK: A Novel

"Small Things Like These" by Claire Keegan (Grove Press) "Small Things Like These" is a gem of a slim novel about a family man faced with a moral decision. In just 114 pages, the book introduces readers to Bill Furlong, a coal merchant in a small Irish town. "Furlong had come from nothing," writes Keegan. His mother was just 16 when he was born after the Second World War and he never knew his father. They survived thanks to the kindness of his mother's employer, a wealthy widow with household staff. The year is 1985 and students of Irish history will glean something from the dedication: "This story is dedicated to the women and children who suffered time in Ireland's mother and baby homes and Magdalen laundries." Readers ignorant of Irish history will have to wait for "A Note on the Text" at the end of the novel for some helpful context.

