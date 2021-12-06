ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olga Neuwirth's bold gender-bending opera has won the Grawemeyer Award

By Steve Smith
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Olga Neuwirth, a groundbreaking Austrian composer and multimedia artist known for the technical virtuosity and elemental power of her work, is the newest recipient of one of classical music's most prestigious and lucrative honors. On Monday, Neuwirth was announced as the winner of the 2022 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award for...

