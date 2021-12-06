Martell Holt’s Mistress Says They Are Single + People Are Crazy to Expect Them to Be Together

The world is an interesting place, and there are some interesting people in it. While there are many people who are just plain uncomfortable with the idea of TLC sharing an invasive glimpse into the personal lives and health struggles of people who are suffering tremendously, there are more fans who love to sit back and watch people like Bianca Hayes struggle with her weight, her food addiction, and her life on shows like ‘My 600-lb Life,’ and that’s why shows like this succeed. People cannot stop looking, and there continue to be people in the world happy to share their personal struggles with the world – likely so that they can help someone else in the same situation make positive life changes. Since her own season aired on the show, Bianca Hayes has been a little MIA from the press. Her fans want to know what’s happened to her since her time on reality television, and we want to know, too.

