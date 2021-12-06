ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Martell Holt’s Mistress Says They Are Single + People Are Crazy to Expect Them to Be Together

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartell Holt’s affair has been a hot topic on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans are still discussing part 1 of the season 3 reunion. Martell Holt was put in the hot seat by Carlos King. He talked to Martell and Melody Holt about the demise of their...

Comments / 34

nee-nee dg
2d ago

Soo let me get this straight, she was in a relationship with him for 5 years & had a kid but now she won't be with him after his divorce due to the publicity. Girl please

Reply(6)
28
Naughty by nature
2d ago

It's trifling women like her that doesn't care if the man is married. Nobody cares about this microwave garden tool privacy..😁😁😁😁

Reply
16
Neina Eaton
3d ago

nobody expects Martell and his side chicken to be together , not even Martell, thts why it's called sidekick

Reply
16
Melody Holt Responds After Martell Holt Accuses Her of Messing Around with Marsau Scott

Martell Holt continues to be messy on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt is no stranger to feuds and controversy. His friendship with Marsau Scott has had its ups and downs. They had to repair their friendship after Martell accused Marsau of cheating with 20 different women. The accusation caused issues in Marsau’s marriage to LaTisha Scott. Plus, it caused LaTisha and Melody Holt to clash as well. Eventually, Martell admitted that he wasn’t being truthful. However, he made more accusations at the reunion for season 3. He accused Marsau and Melody of messing around. Prior to the latest accusations, Martell even accused Melody of cheating on him. She’s denied ever being a “side chick” to any man or cheating on Martell.
Someone Tells Kimmi Scott That LaTisha Scott Didn’t Defend Her Amid Side Chick Accusations

Kimmi Scott has denied being Maurice Scott’s former side chick. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Kimmi Scott and LaTisha Scott have an interesting relationship. They are sisters-in-law, but they formed a close friendship over the years. However, the relationship has been tested since they’ve been on the show. The tension came when Kimmi had to deal with issues with Maurice’s ex-wife Kiuwha Scott-Bonds. Kiuwha was not a fan of Kimmi. She even accused Maurice and Kimmi of getting together while they were still married. So people began to speculate about whether or not Kimmi was Maurice’s “side chick” before becoming his wife. This accusation has bothered Kimmi. And she and Maurice have denied that they messed around while Maurice was still with Kiuwha.
‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ Recap: Lauren Says Porsha Surrounds Herself with Yes Men

On the recent episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters,” Lauren isn’t in agreement with some of Porsha’s recent decisions. A lot of people have opinions about Porsha’s engagement, but some of those closest to her are afraid to speak their minds. Lauren says this is due to the fact that Porsha surrounds herself with people who work for her. They fear upsetting her and losing their jobs. So Porsha has essentially surrounded herself with “yes men.” Lauren makes a call. She tells Dennis he can bring a woman to Porsha’s cookout.
Kelly Rowland Admits She’d Love To See A 4th ‘Merry Liddle’ Movie: ‘Everyone Loves This Family’

Kelly Rowland is back for ‘Merry Liddle Christmas Baby’ on Lifetime. She spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about Jacquie and Tyler’s next chapter, a fourth movie, and more. There’s a Liddle baby on the way! Kelly Rowland and Thomas Cadrot return as Jacquie and Tyler in Lifetime’s Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, which premieres on November 27 at 8 p.m. ET. This holiday season, the beloved couple is gearing up for parenthood! HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Kelly about how Jacquie is handling pregnancy, a fourth movie, and why this Christmas is extra special for her.
Whatever Happened to Bianca Hayes from My 600lb Life?

The world is an interesting place, and there are some interesting people in it. While there are many people who are just plain uncomfortable with the idea of TLC sharing an invasive glimpse into the personal lives and health struggles of people who are suffering tremendously, there are more fans who love to sit back and watch people like Bianca Hayes struggle with her weight, her food addiction, and her life on shows like ‘My 600-lb Life,’ and that’s why shows like this succeed. People cannot stop looking, and there continue to be people in the world happy to share their personal struggles with the world – likely so that they can help someone else in the same situation make positive life changes. Since her own season aired on the show, Bianca Hayes has been a little MIA from the press. Her fans want to know what’s happened to her since her time on reality television, and we want to know, too.
'Basketball Wives' Star 'Offered' to Allow Husband to Have Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman has a lot of women scratching their heads at her latest revelation. The former Basketball Wives star is happily married to Reggie Youngblood. Roman has two adult daughters by her ex-husband Kenny Anderson. Youngblood, who is nearly 20 years younger than Roman, does not have any children of his own, but desires his own family. Due to Roman's age and health issues, as well as her burgeoning career, she is unable to give Youngblood any kids. But Roman says she has a solution: allow Youngblood to have a baby by another woman.
Alyssa Scott Mourns Death Of Son With Nick Cannon, Zen, With Heartbreaking Video Tribute

Alyssa Scott paid tribute to her son Zen, who she shared with Nick Cannon, by sharing old videos of him on her Instagram Stories. Following the heartbreaking news that her five-month-old son Zen had died of a brain tumor on Sunday December 5, Alyssa Scott took to her Instagram Stories on Monday December 6 to share videos of her little boy. The heart-wrenching clips, show the baby boy lying down, as his mother speaks to him.
Reality Couple Calls It Quits — While Taping Reunion!

It's over between "Vanderpump Rules" sweethearts James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss — and their sense of timing is everything!. People magazine reports the couple ended their engagement during the filming of the Bravo show's Season 9 reunion in L.A. on Friday. According to the outlet, Leviss handed her engagement ring...
‘Love After Lockup’: Rachel Has New Baby On The Way

Former Love After Lockup star Rachel has not had the easiest ride since the last season ended. Her estranged husband Doug Howard was arrested on multiple felonies. Additionally, word got out that he, his girlfriend, and his dad want to fight for custody of his son, Dougie Jr. He has been happily living with Rachel for a handful of years now along with her young son. Now, she has a reason to celebrate. She has a new baby on the way and she could not be more thrilled to share the news.
Traylor Howard loved raising her son on the set of Monk

One of the earliest episodes featuring Monk’s new assistant Natalie Teeger is called “Mr. Monk vs. the Cobra.”. It’s only our second time seeing her, but that’s how long it takes before Natalie wants to quit, mainly because like her predecessor Sharona, she finds that Monk won’t reimburse her for work-related expenses.
Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
'RHOA' Couple Reportedly on the Rocks

Sheree Whitfield's highly anticipated return to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta has fans eager for an update on her love life. As reported by several blogs, Whitfield's focus on showcasing her thriving relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, former party promoter Tyrone Gilliams. But as TMZ reports, her storyline may be in jeopardy. Turns out Whitfield and Gilliams are not on speaking terms after a major fallout regarding filming a scene for the upcoming 14th season.
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
