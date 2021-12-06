ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Report: U.S.'s Chris Armas to Join Ralf Rangnick's Staff at Manchester United

By Avi Creditor
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvMyo_0dFIeZbO00

Chris Armas was fired as Toronto FC coach after just 11 games, but he is headed to Manchester United to serve as an assistant.

View the original article to see embedded media.

This season in MLS was not a memorable one for Chris Armas, but he's evidently ending his year with a new, and prestigious, door opening abroad.

Armas, the former U.S. international and Toronto FC coach, will reportedly be joining Ralf Rangnick's coaching staff at Manchester United, according to ESPN . The connection isn't random, as Armas was previously in the Red Bull family as an assistant and head coach in New York, all while Rangnick was Red Bull's head of sport and development. Rangnick has shown his affinity for Red Bull's American coaches before, by bringing Jesse Marsch to Leipzig as an assistant before Marsch's appointment as Salzburg coach. Coincidentally, Marsch on Sunday was let go from his post as Leipzig manager just four months into his tenure as Julian Nagelsmann's replacement.

It was Marsch whom Armas replaced as Red Bulls manager a few months into the 2018 MLS season, and he guided the Red Bulls to the Supporters' Shield and an Eastern Conference final berth immediately after. The success was not sustained, though, with the Red Bulls falling out of the playoffs in the first round the following season and Armas not making it all the way through the '20 campaign. He landed in Toronto for '21, but he was fired after just 11 matches, with his time there culminating with a 7–1 defeat to D.C. United.

Nevertheless, he's joining one of the world's most storied clubs, at least through May. Rangnick made his managerial debut Sunday in an uninspiring 1–0 home win over Crystal Palace. He's signed on as an interim manager , though he will stay on as a consultant for two years as part of his contract, and becoming permanent manager can't fully be ruled out, either.

It all adds up to a unique opportunity for Armas, with U.S. coaches in the Premier League a rarity, despite the amount of American ownership of clubs in England's top flight . More recently, Bob Bradley, who coached Armas at the Chicago Fire, was briefly Swansea City's manager in 2016, while German American manager David Wagner coached Huddersfield Town to promotion for the '17–18 season.

More Soccer Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Ralf Rangnick to decide whether Manchester United will complete LaLiga star’s transfer or not

Ahead of his arrival, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick may have already been tasked to make the final say on a potential transfer. Manchester United has officially announced the appointing of Ralf Rangnick as the club’s interim manager but his working visa is still being processed. However, as early as now, an important task already awaits the German tactician.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: Free-thinking Michael Carrick shows Ralf Rangnick he's a man worth keeping around

As a player, Michael Carrick was known more for his passing, but as a manager he began with a dummy that seemed to fool everyone. Manchester United’s caretaker started off by saying his beliefs were “very similar” to those of the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Villarreal manager Unai Emery admitted it was hard to know who Carrick would choose for his first game in charge but confidently predicted that Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes would start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
whathifi.com

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream and how to watch Ralf Rangnick's first game for free

Too many managers and not enough success – no one needs to remind Manchester United fans of the facts. New interim boss Ralf Rangnick will be hoping to make the Old Trafford faithful forget all about it when Crystal Palace come to town. With plenty of quality at his disposal, it will be fascinating to see how the Godfather of Gegenpress lines them up. Make sure you how to watch a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are with a VPN.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bradley
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Person
Chris Armas
Person
Jesse Marsch
CBS Sports

Here We Go: How Ralf Rangnick accepted Manchester United's offer; Barcelona not pursuing Liverpool's Thiago

It's the beginning of the new era in Manchester United as the English super club officially announced Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. Though, in reality, Rangnick will be much more than an interim. What happens if United's results under Rangnick lead to a surprising confirmation at the end of the season and he takes over permanently? That's a question we'll be pondering throughout his six-month tenure at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ralf Rangnick’s long-term future at Manchester United shaping up nicely as club look to poach old friend

With only six months to potentially turn things around at Old Trafford, Ralf Rangnick doesn’t have long in which to work his magic at Manchester United. Though there is the promise of a consultancy position for a couple of years thereafter, and the German will get to shape the immediate future of the club, surely being more hands on will be beneficial not only for the club but also for the man himself.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Fred shows Ralf Rangnick's imprint as Manchester United get on the front foot to sink Crystal Palace

Ayew misses fine Palace chance to take the lead against run of play. Sometimes the arrival of a new manager can lead to the most unexpected outcomes and even the most unlikely of reincarnations. Much has been made of the demands expected from Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s interim coach and the ‘Godfather of Gegenpressing’, and there was clear evidence in a hard-fought win over Crystal Palace of exactly what he wants.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#D C United#Toronto Fc#Espn#Red Bull#American#The Red Bulls#Eastern Conference
ClutchPoints

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick’s ex-assistant reveals what kind of players he ‘loves’ to sign

Manchester United’s new manager Ralf Rangnick really assesses the players he wants to bring in to his squad. Some reports claim that Ralf Rangnick will not only be managing Manchester United but will also be involved in the club’s recruitment. If the reports are to be true, there’s a good chance the Red Devils will pursue a South American star in the upcoming transfer windows.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo flashed his credentials to incoming manager Ralf Rangnick in win over Arsenal

There's a new boss at Manchester United, but Ralf Rangnick already knows that Cristiano Ronaldo is still the main man. Who knows how Rangnick's six-month stint as interim manager at Old Trafford will ultimately turn out, but two goals from Ronaldo -- the 800th and 801st of his career -- in a 3-2 win against Arsenal proved that he simply cannot be overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's temporary successor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United staff were left 'gutted' after Michael Carrick decided to leave Old Trafford instead of joining Ralf Rangnick's coaching staff, despite German wanting him to stay at the club

Staff at Manchester United were reportedly 'gutted' by Michael Carrick's decision to step aside and not join Ralf Rangnick's coaching team. The former England international was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's assistant and was handed the job of caretaker manager after the Norwegian was sacked last month following a 4-1 defeat at Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy