Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Chained Themselves Together With the Wildest Nail Art: Photos

By Samantha Holender
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLNbW_0dFIeNFu00

Inseparable! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are tied together — literally. The couple physically chained themselves to one another for the UN/DN LAQR launch party on Saturday, December 4.

Now, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the duo upped the ante on their red carpet glam for the launch. After all, it was a pretty big night for the 35-year-old musician, who launched his genderless nail polish line last week.

That in mind, their look was better than anyone could have imagined. Not only did they match their outfits in all-black, but they brought their nail art game to a whole new level. Their nails were painted hot pink, thanks to the Party Favor Polish, which retails for $18. But their pinkies were also tied together by a double-string silver chain.

And it wasn’t just for a photo op — oh no. The pair really mastered their couple coordination, walking in sync down the red carpet with just a few inches of separation between them.

The extra emphasis on the nail art is to be expected. While the “Bloody Valentine” singer has been showing off his funky designs for quite some time, the big celebration for his line’s launch required an extra oomph.

While their manicure certainly stole the show, the rest of their couple style was clearly coordinated too. Fox, who was styled by Maeve Riley, wore a Givenchy short suit with feather detailing. Her look was accessorized with Femme LA heels and Loree Rodkin jewels.

Kelly, for his part, donned a metallic suit — sans an undershirt. He paired the edgy outfit with a Gregory Kara lip cuff.

The musician announced the launch of his nail polish line on December 2. The unisex line, which is complete with 10 different shades, is in partnership with Unlisted Brand Lab. The initial drop is also complete with eight curated sets that retail for $52 a piece.

“I don’t like to just stop at clothes when it comes to expressing who I am,” he said in a press release shared with Us Weekly’s Stylish. “Nail polish serves as a true vessel of self-expression. I can express myself one way today and do it all again tomorrow with something different.”

He continued: “When I do my nails, that’s me wearing my own thoughts and making a statement. To me, polish is not just a color, it’s an intention. Every color has a purpose.”

Comments / 1

