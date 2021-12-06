ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC West standings: Broncos fall to last place in division

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos could have moved into first place in the AFC West if they upset the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 13. Instead, following a disappointing loss on the road, Denver fell to last place in the division.

Here’s a look at the current AFC West standings going into Week 14.

Team Record Div. Conf.

Kansas City Chiefs 8-4 2-1 3-4

Los Angeles Chargers 7-5 2-1 5-3

Las Vegas Raiders 6-6 1-2 4-3

Denver Broncos 6-6 1-2 3-5

To keep pace in the AFC’s Wild Card race, the Broncos now have a must-win upcoming home game against the Detroit Lions, who won a game for the first time this season on Sunday.

After that, Denver will have another game with crucial Wild Card implications against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5). That game will also be played at home.

The Broncos will then close out the season with road games against the Raiders and Chargers followed by a home game against the Chiefs. Denver still has a chance to reach the playoffs, but there’s a lot of work to be done.

Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs announce 2 coaches out for Sunday Night Football vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two coaches for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos due to the NFL’s COVID protocols. The team made the announcement via its official Twitter account on Saturday. Offensive line coach Andy Heck and defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham will miss the...
NFL
