2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Has Only Been Enjoyed For 64 Miles

This ridiculous performance bike boasts a lot of power and performance from an awesome manufacturer.

Ducati is possibly one of the most instantly recognizable names within the performance motorcycle market because of its long history in high-speed two-wheeled fun. This Italian bike manufacturer has built a road map for all other performance motorcycles to follow to get better, faster constantly and more fun. This brand has proven that motorcycles can be insane vehicles with limitless potential and a vast array of uses both in motorsport and in daily driving situations. These two-wheeled beasts have been on top of the motorcycle food chain since the beginning, and now you have an opportunity to purchase one.

Powering this great 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260, Lamborghini is a massive 1,260 cc V-twin Ducati Testastretta engine with Desmo Variable Timing. That insane powerhouse helps push this ridiculous bike to the limit as it utilizes the total 162 horsepower at the rear wheels. All of that power is sent through a six-speed constant-mesh manual transmission which means that this bike is fun to drive. With that gearbox, you’ll also have complete control over this speedy motorcycle, as it is a top-of-the-line model with some excellent Lamborghini engineering.

The extremely eye-catching exterior is finished in Verde Gea with Oro Electrum accents that resemble one of the most relaxed Lamborghini color schemes ever produced. Braking power is highly reliable and quick because of the four-piston front Brembo disc brakes, which means handling will never be a problem for this Ducati. The rear disc brakes also feature a two-piston Brembo system ensuring that you will always be safe driving this superbike. Holding the bike up is a set of bronze wheels that closely resemble the wheels featured on some Lamborghini supercar models. Carbon fiber is also utilized throughout the entire vehicle, which helps to reduce the weight to just 468 lbs which is ridiculous.

The motorcycle was done as a collaboration with Lamborghini and Ducati. Ducati paid tribute to the release of the Lamborghini Sian hypercar with the livery of the motorcycle. Only 63 Sians have been produced and production of the Ducati Lamborghini was limited to 630 units worldwide. This particular motorcycle is #370 of 630.

When buying or selling a world class enthusiast vehicle, having access to the right audience is critical. PCARMARKET has attracted a global community of collectors, race car drivers, and enthusiasts who share a common passion. As a result, PCARMARKET has become one of the fastest growing automotive auction marketplaces in the world. In addition to buying and selling cars, parts, and memorabilia, members gain access to current market data as well as entertaining and informative original streaming content.