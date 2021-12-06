ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Has Only Been Enjoyed For 64 Miles

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago

This ridiculous performance bike boasts a lot of power and performance from an awesome manufacturer.

Ducati is possibly one of the most instantly recognizable names within the performance motorcycle market because of its long history in high-speed two-wheeled fun. This Italian bike manufacturer has built a road map for all other performance motorcycles to follow to get better, faster constantly and more fun. This brand has proven that motorcycles can be insane vehicles with limitless potential and a vast array of uses both in motorsport and in daily driving situations. These two-wheeled beasts have been on top of the motorcycle food chain since the beginning, and now you have an opportunity to purchase one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bC0qR_0dFIe9yz00

Powering this great 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260, Lamborghini is a massive 1,260 cc V-twin Ducati Testastretta engine with Desmo Variable Timing. That insane powerhouse helps push this ridiculous bike to the limit as it utilizes the total 162 horsepower at the rear wheels. All of that power is sent through a six-speed constant-mesh manual transmission which means that this bike is fun to drive. With that gearbox, you’ll also have complete control over this speedy motorcycle, as it is a top-of-the-line model with some excellent Lamborghini engineering.

The extremely eye-catching exterior is finished in Verde Gea with Oro Electrum accents that resemble one of the most relaxed Lamborghini color schemes ever produced. Braking power is highly reliable and quick because of the four-piston front Brembo disc brakes, which means handling will never be a problem for this Ducati. The rear disc brakes also feature a two-piston Brembo system ensuring that you will always be safe driving this superbike. Holding the bike up is a set of bronze wheels that closely resemble the wheels featured on some Lamborghini supercar models. Carbon fiber is also utilized throughout the entire vehicle, which helps to reduce the weight to just 468 lbs which is ridiculous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fAdZ_0dFIe9yz00

The motorcycle was done as a collaboration with Lamborghini and Ducati. Ducati paid tribute to the release of the Lamborghini Sian hypercar with the livery of the motorcycle. Only 63 Sians have been produced and production of the Ducati Lamborghini was limited to 630 units worldwide. This particular motorcycle is #370 of 630.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wR9Zt_0dFIe9yz00

When buying or selling a world class enthusiast vehicle, having access to the right audience is critical. PCARMARKET has attracted a global community of collectors, race car drivers, and enthusiasts who share a common passion. As a result, PCARMARKET has become one of the fastest growing automotive auction marketplaces in the world. In addition to buying and selling cars, parts, and memorabilia, members gain access to current market data as well as entertaining and informative original streaming content.

Comments / 4

Related
Motorious

2005 Porsche Carrera GT Boasts Crazy Powerhouse And Style

This ultra-rare Porsche is looking for a new track to dominate and amazing, are you up to the challenge?. Porsche is one of Germany's most popular brands for its incredible ability to produce cars with a strong emphasis on performance. Although the manufacturer has made some fantastic machines in recent years, today, the focus will be on a vehicle from over 16 years ago. This future classic Porsche has already made a name for itself as a potent supercar with a ridiculous amount of fun fast driving to offer the next owner of this beautiful machine. With just 644 cars of this specification being sold in the US, it also guarantees a high-value investment for anyone looking to have some fun with it and eventually have it pay for itself.
CARS
Motorious

1996 Acura NSX Amazes Japanese Enthusiasts At The Auction House

Who will be the lucky new owner of this incredible Japanese super car?. The Acura NSX is a fan favorite within the Japanese Domestic Market enthusiast community for its incredible style and high performance for its time. Fast fun fanatics from all over Japan were hungry for a car that could tango with the quickest vehicles from across the globe, and that's precisely what they got. With enough power to push the lightweight chassis far beyond the minimum speed limits of Japanese roads, these cars quickly became the essence of what it meant to be fast in their era. As such, these intense vehicles have gained a massive following from car guys, young and old alike. From drift builds to car show crashers, there is no doubt that the Acura NSX is one of Japan's most versatile and fun enthusiast cars. So what do you do if you're one of the millions of enthusiasts trying to get their hands on one of these beasts.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Crazy Lamborghini Huracan Variants Might Be Coming

As the end nears for the Lamborghini Huracan, the automaker is hinting at some pretty radical variants coming out. As different model lines age out, Lamborghini will often churn out several special editions to commemorate the good times, so that’s not shocking at all. However, it sounds like the powers that be in Sant ’Agata Bolognese have some especially interesting ideas in mind to send the Huracan out with a bang.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 1964 C2 Corvette Is Getting Lamborghini Power

Over the last few years, we've seen a growing trend of updating classic cars to fit in with the modern world. The reason, as we see it, is quite simple. Car design hit its peak between 1960 and 1980, which means if you want something beautiful and functional, you have to restomod it.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ducati Diavel#Race Car#Italian#Gearbox#Verde Gea#Brembo
thedrive

Get It: Green 2006 Lamborghini Murciélago with 12K Miles and a Manual

This lime-colored dreamsicle has a roaring 6.2-liter V12. When Luc Donckerwolcke designed the Lamborghini Murciélago, it was as if the gargoyles from the Notre Dame cathedral climbed down from their perches high above the nave to whisper in his ear. Its menacing expression greets you first and soaring peaks on the tips of the scissor doors drive your eye upward to the sky.
BUYING CARS
RideApart

MV Agusta Reveals Lucky Explorer Project 9.5 And 5.5 Adventure Bikes

If you’ve eagerly been awaiting MV Agusta’s big reveal of its two Lucky Explorer Project adventure bikes, the wait is finally over. On November 23, 2021, the team from Schiranna proudly introduced the Elefant’s adventurous descendants: the 9.5 and the 5.5. They both bear a strong family resemblance on the surface, but are very different creatures underneath the skin.
CARS
RideApart

Have A Look At Honda's New Self-Balancing Motorcycle System In 2021

Do you remember what you were doing in January, 2017? If your answer is “learning about Honda Riding Assist at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas,” then you may be wondering whatever became of that system. Since its initial introduction almost five years ago, it seems that Honda hasn’t given up on its Riding Assist dream, and here’s the video of Riding Assist 2.0 to prove it.
CARS
motor1.com

Car tuner Brabus to base first motorcycle on KTM 1290 Super Duke

High-performance automotive tuning company Brabus has specialised in Smart, Maybach, and Mercedes vehicles since 1977. The Bottrop, Germany-based brand has such a market share that it’s only second in Mercedes-Benz tuning to Mercedes-AMG. Despite Brabus’ presence in the automotive industry, it plans on branching out to motorcycles with the Brabus 1300 R.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
MySanAntonio

The Lamborghini that makes me drive like a grandma

All right, so not all grandmothers drive slowly. My own gram, Helen, drove with the authority and confidence of a Formula racing pro. I'm sure yours was a real lead-foot, too; she may have been the terror of Colorado Boulevard. (For anyone born after 1970, that's a reference to the song The Little Old Lady from Pasadena, which is about a speed-demon granny.)
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Has Big Plans Before The Huracan Bows Out

We were under the impression that the Lamborghini Huracan STO was the final hurrah for the Italian manufacturer's most successful supercar to date. Only recently, we discovered a rumor suggesting its successor would debut in March next year. It seems Lambo is not done with it yet, however. Lamborghini is...
CARS
Motorious

1987 Porsche 959 Boasts Crazy Performance For A New Owner

This crazy Porsche vehicle is a race-inspired rear-engine stallion. Porsche is one of those insanely iconic car companies whose main objective has always been providing their customers with a fun, fast, high-performance driving experience. They've managed to pull this off quite well by creating cars that have a heavy focus on high horsepower, excellent handling, and an exterior style that couldn't be beaten. In particular, the 911, 924, and 956 have all been heralded as some of the German car manufacturer's most popular models due to their unique style and remarkable performance threshold. Of course, who could forget the iconic Porsche headlights that give these cars an exciting style? Even slant-nose models are instantly recognizable as Porsche for their front fascia and design language.
CARS
Motorious

1991 Dodge Stealth Shows Off Crazy Tech And Value

This beautiful ‘90s Japanese/American canyon carver struts its stuff to find a new owner. The 1990s were an excellent time for the rebirth of American performance and sports cars with vehicles such as the Firebirds, Camaro, and Ford Mustang. However, a brand that often gets left out of the '90s American sports car is Mopar due to the incredible success of newer Dodge and Chrysler models. Unfortunately, this means that almost all of the Mopar advancements of the last few decades are completely overlooked despite many astonishing technological achievements that the brand brought to the nation's attention. Teaming up with one of the best automobile manufacturers of Japan, Chrysler quickly adopted a few models that could be considered some of the best cars of their time.
CARS
Motorious

Fiery Lamborghini Goes Head To Head With One Of BMW’s Finest

Who will win this incredible battle of European performance and power?. Europe has been the front line in producing small, fast sports cars which provide tons of driving experience ranging from fun daily drivers to hand crafter supercars. This is most prevalent in Germany and Italy, which have gained a big name as the top-of-the-line performance manufacturer for all things fast. That means that automotive enthusiasts are always looking for their opportunity to snag one of these beautiful beasts from companies such as BMW or Lamborghini. This race perfectly sums up that focus on performance from across the pond. Here's what happens when you put a Lamborghini and one of BMW's most popular models in the hands of the Hoonigan team.
CARS
Carscoops

Lamborghini Has Created A Gaming Chair With Carbon Fiber And Alcantara

Lamborghini is venturing into the gaming world and has released a special gaming chair co-developed with Secretlab. The two companies have come together to create the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Collection that consists of the standard seat and the ‘Pinnacle Edition.’ The covers have been taken off the seats at The Real Race, a global racing simulator competition.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Lamborghini CEO on Record 2021 Deliveries, Transitioning Fleet to Hybrid by 2024

Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti Automobiles and CEO of Lamborghini, stopped by Cheddar to talk about Lamborghini's 2021 success after the luxury automaker set a company sales record on more than 6,9000 vehicles delivered. With climate change top of mind for the auto industry, Winkelmann also talked about Lamborghini's commitment to hybridizing its entire fleet. Still, when it comes to supercars, the legacy brand isn't quite ready to give up gasoline power, and according to the CEO, three new combustion engine vehicles will be available in 2022.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

2022 Polaris Slingshot Is A Three-Wheeled Rabid, Racy Riot

The Polaris Slingshot is arguably the most fun you can have on three wheels. Polaris introduced the three-wheeled tricycle back in 2015 and it's proven popular in America ever since, even though it's difficult to classify. In some States, the Slingshot is classed as an autocycle that requires a driver's license to use on the road, while others classify it as a motorcycle. The original Slingshot was powered by a General Motors 2.4-liter EcoTec four-cylinder engine used for the discontinued Chevrolet Cobalt (the predecessor to the Chevrolet Cruze) before the three-wheeler was redesigned for the 2020 model year. For 2022, Polaris is expanding the Slingshot lineup with the return of the sporty SLR model and new personalization options.
CARS
RideApart

The KL Raticosa 500X Adventure Bike Makes Its Debut In Italy

Adventure bikes are getting smaller as the years go by. As it would turn out, one does not need upwards of 1,000cc and 100 horsepower in order to ride comfortably and confidently on both the open road and technical off-road terrain. In fact, if bikes like the Yamaha Ténéré 700 and KTM 890 Adventure are anything to go by, middleweight ADVs are considerably more capable as they strike the perfect balance between weight and performance.
CARS
Motorious

Low Mileage 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood Talisman Brougham Is A Luxurious Classic

The Cadillac nameplate comes with a certain level of admiration for its extraordinarily large and luxurious contributions to the automotive community. Cadillac has always been renowned for its gargantuan luxury cars such as the El Dorados and Devilles. However, it hit a peak of producing cars of titanic proportions and luxury in 1971 with the introduction of the third generation Fleetwood model. In a time where other manufacturers were focusing on fuel economy and searching for ways to make their vehicles more compact, Cadillac stretched the Fleetwood’s wheelbase to 130-inches and fitted it with one of the largest displacement engines available. With a choice between either a 472-cid (7.7-liter) or a 500-cid (8.2-liter) engine, a plush upholstery, and the most luxury ever fitted in an American car, the Fleetwood continued to offer the best driving experience throughout the generation.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy