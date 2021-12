With just about a week to go before the launch of the new Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix has released a new post detailing some of the server issues players will likely encounter when the expansion is released. It’s not uncommon for MMORPGs to experience high login queues and congestion, and with all the exciting new content coming in Endwalker, players will need to get ready for that as well.

