And so the team that kicked off this miserable stretch of games returns to Philadelphia to torment us some more. Prior to their shootout loss to these defending champs on November 18, the Flyers had been wavering back and forth, seemingly undecided on their 2021-22 path. Even that first Tampa game felt like a moral victory: a 4-3 game that was sent to overtime by an 8-seconds-left Claude Giroux goal off a face-off that was ultimately lost in the skills competition. But the Flyers have lost every game they’ve played since then, with our only respite from the misery of watching them lose coming in the form of a Covid-affected postponement of Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO