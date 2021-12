Now you can make a Peppermint Latte at home and save money on buying it at the coffee shops this holiday season!. My husband is so in love with Peppermint Lattes during the holiday months. And he comes home all too often with one in his hand. So I was happy to discover that you can make them at home, and they’re very easy to make too. Although he gripes about it, my husband can even make one himself. And think of all the money we’re saving!

