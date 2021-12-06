ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa’s Biovac to start making Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in early 2022 – exec

By Emma-Victoria Farr, Abhinav Ramnarayan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI (Reuters) -South Africa’s Biovac Institute will start making Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine early next year after receiving the drug substance from Europe, a Pfizer executive said on Monday. Biovac’s “fill and finish” deal with Pfizer, announced in July, will make it one of the few companies processing COVID-19 shots...

